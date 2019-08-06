12 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To Live By

On Monday (August 5) we lost another legend: Nobel Prize winning novelist Toni Morrison died in Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.

A rep from the publishing company Knopf confirmed her death saying that the “Song of Solomon” author passed after suffering from a “short illness,” but died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones,” Vulture reported.

Born Chloe Anthony Wofford on February 18, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio, Morrison was 40-years-old when she published her first novel, “The Bluest Eye.” From there, her career skyrocketed, writing nearly two-dozen books (fiction and nonfiction) including her post-slavery ghost drama “Beloved,” which made her the first African-American to win a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993. That, and it was turned into a movie by Oprah Winfrey and Jonathan Demme in 1998.

Some of her other noted novels included “Tar Baby,” “Sula,” Love and “Paradise.”

So to celebrate Morrison’s beautiful life, here some of the literary legend’s most empowering quotes: