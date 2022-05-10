HB COVER May 2022 - HEADER - LOGO
Melyssa Ford
The Fashion Credits: Melyssa Ford Slays In Monsoori

Melyssa Ford

Source: Joshua Kissi / for HelloBeautiful

Melyssa Ford penned a heartfelt letter to her late mother for our Mother’s Day issue starring style architect June Ambrose as our May cover star. Along with the feature, we captured Ford in a stunning editorial spread shot by Joshua Kissi.

In the spread, Melyssa wears a sweeping pink gown by Monsoori with a plunging neckline and flowy Dolce & Gabbana pleated dress that highlights her toned legs.

Credits:

Talent: @melyssaford
Photographer: @joshuakissi
Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders
Photo Assistant: @dinbaedin
2nd AC: @_brandoncphoto
Digi Tech: Pamela Lopez Grant
Videographer: @jeanlondondia
Props: @synthesisproductiondesign
Makeup: @dsalterbeauty
Hair: @iamhairbyhe
Wardrobe Stylist: @icontips
Creative Director: @jbthegawd
Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc
SVP Of Content: @AllieMcGev

1. Melyssa Ford

Melyssa Ford Source:for HelloBeautiful

Melyssa Ford wearing Monsoori.

2. Melyssa Ford

Melyssa Ford Source:for HelloBeautiful

Melyssa Ford wearing Monsoori.

3. Melyssa Ford

Melyssa Ford Source:for HelloBeautiful

Melyssa Ford wearing Monsoori.

4. Melyssa Ford

Melyssa Ford Source:for HelloBeautiful

Melyssa Ford wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

5. Melyssa Ford

Melyssa Ford Source:for HelloBeautiful

Melyssa Ford wears Dolce & Gabbana.

