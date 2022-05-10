The Fashion Credits: Melyssa Ford Slays In Monsoori

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Melyssa Ford penned a heartfelt letter to her late mother for our Mother’s Day issue starring style architect June Ambrose as our May cover star. Along with the feature, we captured Ford in a stunning editorial spread shot by Joshua Kissi.

In the spread, Melyssa wears a sweeping pink gown by Monsoori with a plunging neckline and flowy Dolce & Gabbana pleated dress that highlights her toned legs.

Credits:

Talent: @melyssaford

Photographer: @joshuakissi

Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Photo Assistant: @dinbaedin

2nd AC: @_brandoncphoto

Digi Tech: Pamela Lopez Grant

Videographer: @jeanlondondia

Props: @synthesisproductiondesign

Makeup: @dsalterbeauty

Hair: @iamhairbyhe

Wardrobe Stylist: @icontips

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc

SVP Of Content: @AllieMcGev

