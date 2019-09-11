CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson
HomeHelloBuzz

Slay! Taraji P. Henson Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Posted September 11, 2019

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

With a wedding coming up, shooting the last season of Empire and launching her new wig line, 2019 has been a pretty good year for Taraji P. Henson.

And even better? It’s the Oscar nominee’s 49th birthday on September 11!

The Virgo is clearly happy, in love and living her best life on the ‘Gram. Take a look:

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

Source:false

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

I 👀 you 😜💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

11.

Source:false

12.

Source:false

13.

View this post on Instagram

#Cookie in red 😜 #Empire #SetLife 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Source:false

14.

Source:false

15.

View this post on Instagram

Supa Fly 🍪 😜💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Source:false

16.

Source:false

17.

Source:false

18.

Source:false

19.

View this post on Instagram

💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Source:false

20.

Source:false

21.

View this post on Instagram

#GM smile 🙂

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Source:false

22.

Source:false

23.

Source:false

24.

Source:false

25.

Source:false
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close