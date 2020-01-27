CLOSE
2020 Sundance Film Festival , Ashley Blaine Featherson , black hollywoood
HomeHelloBuzz

Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival

Posted 15 hours ago

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off last Thursday and trust…Black Hollywood flocked to the mountains of Park Slope, Utah to enjoy the newest crop of indie films.

From the dark comedy based on a series of viral tweets Zola to the weave satire horror Bad Hair to the Black romance drama Sylvie’s Love, there are plenty of films that were made by us, for us. That, and stars including Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Kelly Rowland to name a few were front and center, giving us their best snow bunny steez.

Take a look at how our faves kept it warm and trendy:

1. Tessa Thompson

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson looks amazing at the premiere of her new film, “Sylvie’s Love.”

2. Tessa Thomson and Nnamdi Asomugha

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere Source:Getty

3. Kerry Washington

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere Source:Getty

The Emmy nominee is bundled up to support her husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s new film.

4. Kerry Washington

Celebrity Sightings In Park City - January 26, 2020 Source:Getty

5. Kelly Rowland

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Bad Hair" Premiere Source:Getty

The singer, who makes an appearance in the weave horror satire “Bad Hair” is killing this look!

6. Ashley Blaine and Kelly Rowland

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Bad Hair" Premiere Source:Getty

The “Dear White People” star and the Grammy-winning singer all smiles at the “Bad Hair” premiere.

7. Kelly Rowland

Heineken At TheWrap Studio At Sundance Film Festival – Day 1 Source:Getty

8. Lena Waithe and Director Justin Simien

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Bad Hair" Premiere Source:Getty

We see your Ivy Park Lena!

9. Edi Gathegi, Mudbound director Dee Rees, Rosie Perez and Anne Hathaway

WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling With AT&T - Day 4 Source:Getty

10. Winston Duke

The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4 Source:Getty

The “Black Panther” star and his thick thighs were warm and ready for Sundance this winter.

11. Michelle Hurd

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Bad Hair" Premiere Source:Getty

The “Star Trek: Picard” actress was pretty in peach at the “Bad Hair” premiere.

12. Robin Thede

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Bad Hair" Premiere Source:Getty

13. Taylour Paige & Jesse Williams

Taylour Paige, Jesse Williams at arrival... Source:WENN

The Grey’s Anatomy star was there to support his girlfriend Taylour Page, who stars int he anticipated drama “Zola.”

14. Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige

Celebrity Sightings In Park City - January 26, 2020 Source:Getty

15. A’Ziah King

A&apos;Ziah King at arrivals for ZOLA Premier... Source:WENN

Remember the woman who set Twitter on fire when she told her story about going on a road trip with her white friend that ended in gun shots and mayhem. This is her, and they went and made a film about her, called “Zola.”

16. Tone Bell

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere Source:Getty

17. A’Ziah King, Colman Domingo, Nichelle Watkins

A&apos;Ziah King, Colman Domingo, Nichelle Wa... Source:WENN

18. Joi McMillon

Joi McMillon at arrivals for ZOLA Premie... Source:WENN

The Oscar-nominated editor for “Moonlight” looks excited to see “Zola.”

19. Directors Radha Blank & Justin Simien

Pizza Hut x Legion M Lounge Park City, Utah Source:Getty

20. Zazie Beetz

Celebrity Sightings In Park City - January 26, 2020 Source:Getty

21. Wilson Cruz

Celebrity Sightings In Park City - January 26, 2020 Source:Getty

The Star Trek Discovery star is giving us Zaddy vibes for days!

22.

Creative Coalition&apos;s Spotlight Dinner Gala Source:WENN

23. Alfre Woodard

Creative Coalition&apos;s Spotlight Dinner Gala Source:WENN

24. Idris Elba

Sundance Film Festival - &apos;Yardie&apos; - Premiere Source:WENN

25.

Launch of Original Scripted Series "HAP AND LEONARD" Source:WENN

26. Nicole Beharie

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Juneteenth" Premiere Source:Getty

The former “Sleepy Hollow” star is back in this anticipated indie gem, “Miss Juneteenth.”

27. Nicole Beharie

WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling With AT&T - Day 1 Source:Getty

28. Kendrick Williams, Alexis Chikaeze, and Nicole Beharie

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Juneteenth" Premiere Source:Getty

29. Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Director Channing Godfrey Peoples

WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling With AT&T - Day 1 Source:Getty

30. Alexis Chikaeze

WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling With AT&T - Day 1 Source:Getty

The co-star of “Miss Juneteenth” is one to watch, y’all!

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close