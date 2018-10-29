CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Our Best Friend In Our Heads

We really need the "black-ish" star to go to brunch with us!

Leave a comment
CBS' 'The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Actress and comedian Tracee Ellis Ross has captivated audiences since her first starring role in the black girl magic filled sitcom, ‘Girlfriends.’  From best friend to the super smart quirky mama on ‘Black-ish,‘ Tracee remains a celebrity figure that is approachable and relatable.

Here are five times we felt like we knew the star because of her friendly and comedic social media presence:

1. Her rap alter ego, T-Murda–who doesn’t have a secret rap alias?

2. She wraps her hair, just like us. And isn’t afraid to do it on the red carpet!

3. She unashamedly worked hard at the gym pre-holiday just so she could indulge during Christmas. So relatable.

4. She supports her co-stars and besties. Here’s her celebrating her 4 million followers win with actress Jennifer Lewis.

5. Even though she’s a glam icon, she has a sense of humor that’s unmatched. 

View this post on Instagram

FRIKKIN YAASSS ~ obsessed RP from @tommylenk: Why go for the gold, when BRONZE IS BETTER?! YAAAAASSSSS! Category iiiiis: BAST DRASSED! Get that @traceeellisross wearing @ronaldvanderkemp styled by @karlawelchstylist #LenkLewkForLess with two @traderjoes grocery bags (what?! I forgot my reusable SACKS that ONE time OK?!) & one roll of corrugated cardboard I got at the BAHX STORE ($8 bucks-ish). SERIOUSLY, could I please get the bomber jacket version of this cuz I WANT TO LIVE THIS LEWK AT ALL TIMES. And sending made love to the insanely talented/inspirational @traceeellisross! (Did you see that speech she gave about being single? "MY LIFE IS MINE" You will 😭like I did!) 😘 #amas2017 #traceeellisross #LenkLewk @nlvogue

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

WE LOVE YOU GIRL! When are we having brunch?

RELATED NEWS:

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like A Summer Popsicle And We Love It

Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body At One Point

We Tried On And Reviewed Our Fave Pieces From Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection At JCPenney

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments
BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 - Arrivals
20 photos
celebrity birthdays , imagetelevision , tracee ellis ross

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close