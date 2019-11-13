CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

Posted 2 hours ago

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even when we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like Aja Naomi King, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, and more sistas owned the color yellow.

1. Aja Naomi King

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 11, 2019 Source:Getty

2. NeNe Leaks

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby Source:Getty

3. Yara Shahidi in Gucci

2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Nicole Byer

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Solange

Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

6. Michelle Mitchenor

2017 Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty

7. Taraji P. Henson

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Angela Bassett

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tyler Perry Studios Source:FreddyO.com

10. Beyonce Knowles-Carter

"The Lion King" - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Loni Love

Ashley Stewart x Loni Love Holiday Collection Source:Courtesy of Ashley Stewart

12. Tracee Ellis Ross

Warner Bros. Pictures And InStyle Host 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Rihanna

Rihanna arrives to the 2015 MET Gala Source:Getty

14. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty

15. Kerry Washington

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Lalah Hathaway

Lalah Hathaway Source:PJ Rickards

17. Mj Rodriguez

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GLAMOUR Source:Getty

18. Faithe Herman

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. Ryan Michelle Bathe

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Samira Wiley

66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
