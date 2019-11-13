Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.
We’re brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even when we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.
So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like Aja Naomi King, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, and more sistas owned the color yellow.
1. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty
2. NeNe LeaksSource:Getty
3. Yara Shahidi in GucciSource:Getty
4. Nicole ByerSource:Getty
5. SolangeSource:Getty
6. Michelle MitchenorSource:Getty
7. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
8. Angela BassettSource:Getty
9.Source:FreddyO.com
10. Beyonce Knowles-CarterSource:Getty
11. Loni LoveSource:Courtesy of Ashley Stewart
12. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
13. RihannaSource:Getty
14. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
15. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
16. Lalah HathawaySource:PJ Rickards
17. Mj RodriguezSource:Getty
18. Faithe HermanSource:Getty
19. Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty
20. Samira WileySource:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful