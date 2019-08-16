CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

Posted August 16, 2019

25th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Black women, we are pretty damn amazing!

We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance…colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash, Cardi B, Kenya Moore and many others owned the hue, red.

1. Chloe and Halle

SXSW Keynote: Michelle Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival Source:Getty

2. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase Source:Getty

3. Angela Bassett with hubby Courtney B. Vance

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Laverne Cox

25th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Diana Ross

Monaco - 59th Annual Red Cross Ball Source:Getty

6. Cardi B

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Niecy Nash

23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Serena Williams

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Actress Viola Davis

89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

10. Kenya Moore

927381598 Source:Getty

11. Meagan Good

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Beyonce

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

13. Issa Rae

Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Inside Source:Getty

14. Rihanna

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Gabrielle Union

American Express 'Paints The Town Platinum' At Bazaar Mar By Jose Andres In Miami Source:Getty

16. Patti LaBelle

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Presents 'Keep The Promise' Source:Getty

17. Nia Long

2010 Ween Awards Source:Getty

18. Kelly Rowland

GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. Danielle Brooks

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Tracee Ellis Ross

Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Backstage Source:Getty
