Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

Black women, we are pretty damn amazing!
We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance…colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.
So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash, Cardi B, Kenya Moore and many others owned the hue, red.
1. Chloe and HalleSource:Getty
2. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
3. Angela Bassett with hubby Courtney B. VanceSource:Getty
4. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
5. Diana RossSource:Getty
6. Cardi BSource:Getty
7. Niecy NashSource:Getty
8. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
9. Actress Viola DavisSource:Getty
10. Kenya MooreSource:Getty
11. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
12. BeyonceSource:Getty
13. Issa RaeSource:Getty
14. RihannaSource:Getty
15. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
16. Patti LaBelleSource:Getty
17. Nia LongSource:Getty
18. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
19. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
20. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
