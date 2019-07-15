CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink

Posted July 15, 2019

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 18, 2019

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, beautiful, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even while we didn’t invent colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to slay the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that Rihanna, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ciara and more famous sistas owned the color pink.

1. Rihanna

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 18, 2019 Source:Getty

2. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty

3. Beyonce

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show Source:Getty

4. Zendaya

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Nicki Minaj

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Joan Smalls

V Magazine Honors Karl Lagerfeld - Outside Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Justine Skye

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont Source:Getty

8. SZA

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails Source:Getty

9. Angela Bassett

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

10. Danai Gurira

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Danielle Brooks

49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Lupita Nyong’o

Variety's Power Of Women NY Luncheon - Outside Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Viola Davis

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Tracee Ellis Ross

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Karrueche Tran

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

16. Zoe Saldana

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

17. Ciara

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Kelly Rowland

Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. Cardi B

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Solange Knowles

EPIX And Vanity Fair Present The Premiere Of 'Everything Or Nothing : The Untold Story Of 007' - After Party Source:Getty
