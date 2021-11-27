5 Times Shaunie O’Neal Was Our Style Queen

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Happy birthday to Shaunie O’Neal! Today, the Basketball Wives star turns 47 years old and it’s safe to say that this beauty makes 40s look good! From serving on our TV screens for years as the head basketball wife in charge to showing us her loving and vulnerable side as a wonderful mother, Shaunie is a force to be reckoned with, and she does it in style!

Whether she’s rocking her hair in braids, long tresses, or a slicked-back ponytail. Or, if she’s giving us glam on a red carpet or in full mommy mode in a t-shirt and jeans, this entrepreneur and television personality looks good while doing it! And this year, the mother of five has a lot to be thankful for as she’s just recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson, a man Shaunie calls “an extraordinary man of God” and the person who’s probably most recently responsible for her constant glow!

With a new fiance, a loving family, and a style game that’s unmatched, this birthday is extra special to the now 47-year-old. In celebration of Shaunie’s special day, let’s look back at five times this gorgeous woman was our style queen!