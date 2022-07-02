Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Saweetie is known for her killer fashion sense, rocking look after look that we absolutely love! Whether it’s an impromptu Instagram photo shoot, an elegant affair, a simple red carpet appearance, or just her effortless street style, the “My Type” emcee knows how to set the trends that the girls will love, giving us endless fashion goals in the process!

Today, the beauty is celebrating her birthday and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking fabulous and as gorgeous as ever with a fashionable look that we’ll be adding to our summer wardrobe! But in the meantime, let’s celebrate this true style chameleon and her special day and look back at 5 times Saweetie was our fashion muse!