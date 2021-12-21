The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Sarah Jakes Roberts, pastor, best-selling author and entrepreneur graces our ‘Holiday’ issue cover wearing J. Bolin Couture. The Women Evolve founder and stylish orator for Christ opened up how she spends the holidays, her ministry, flamboyant fashion sense, and God’s anointing over her life in our cover story by Candice Marie Benbow.

“I want to be the woman who could have grabbed my attention when I was in church feeling like I was the only one who doesn’t get it.”

Cover Credits:

Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders

Cover Story: @CandiceBenbow

Talent: @sarahjakesroberts

Photographer: @bfreeperiod

MUA: @legallybeat

Hair: @nakiarachon

Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

On-Site Producer: @thirdnsunset

Videographer: @basia_asiab

Production: @oraclemediallc

SVP: @alliemcgev

