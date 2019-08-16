Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The Baaadest!

It looks like Lamar Odom has a new woman in his life—and unlike some of his past exes including Khloe Kardashian, she’s actually African-American. Plus, she’s BAAAD!

The former NBA star and recovering drug addict recently opened up about his new relationship with Sabrina Parr to Gary With The Tea on Dish Nation.

Lamar told Gary, “It’s the truth. She’s Black,” to which Gary quipped, “When a Black woman comes along, ain’t playing.”

Sabrina, who was there, jumped in be clear: “Oh no, I was not playing at all.”

“Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.

Parr, a health and life coach opened up about why embarked on a relationship with Odom, even knowing about his past, a past he chronicled in his new memoir.

“I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” revealed the 32-year-old.

Adding, “You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

The Cleveland native is also a mother of two, who by the looks of it, absolutely adores her children and her role as a mother.

Listen…all 10s across the board! Scroll down to see more pics of Sabrina looking absolutely amazing: