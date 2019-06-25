CLOSE
Rihanna’s Leathery BET Awards Look Was Fenty

Posted June 25, 2019

2019 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

If they ask you who you wearing, you better say Ri! Rihanna’s sexy black leather look she wore to the BET Awards is none other than her own design. Ri Ri revealed the tag credits on IG sending fans straight to the Fenty website to see how they can cop the leathery two-piece she wore while introducing Mary J Blige.

who are you wearing Ri? Me: me @fenty

@fenty

That isn’t the only dress Ri Ri’s donned that turned heads. The hot pink mini dress she wore to the Fenty pop up in NYC is also from her collection.

Purchase it, here.

1. 2019 BET Awards – Show

2019 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

