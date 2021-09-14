These Stars Turned Heads At The 2021 Met Gala After Party

Some of Hollywood and music’s biggest stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet for the annual Met Gala ball on September 13 in NYC.

The yearly benefit serves as an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in the city and mark’s the opening of the Costume’s Institute’s annual fashion exhibit. This year’s theme was in celebration of the organization’s newest exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens to the public in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18.

Everyone from Rihanna and Naomi Osaka to Taraji P. Henson and Ciara turned heads on the red carpet with their stunning ensembles embodying the American style theme, but what did the stars dazzle in after the big event?

According to Page Six, Rihanna reportedly threw one of the best after party’s following the star-studded affair. A number of celebs traded in their fancy costumes for sleek party dresses or comfortable couture to attend the Fenty Beauty Founder’s late-night Met Gala soiree at club Davide in the meatpacking district. Reports say Rih and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky showed up to the event fashionably late. Rih wore a mesh headpiece, a black crop top, and a see-through sheer shirt. Rocky opted for a printed orange long sleeve and rocked a fuzzy oversized purse across his shoulder.

But there were a few more after-party looks we absolutely loved. Check out some of Hello Beautiful’s faves below.