Subscribe
Style & Fashion

5 Online Stores That Have The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Fashion You Seek

Published on May 15, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Stockholm last week, and the fans played no games with their fashion. Fringe cowgirl hats, metallic ensembles, and graphic jackets featuring Beyoncé’s likeness were swarming around the Friends Arena. And if the Stockholm concert attendees did nothing else, they set the stylish tone for the “Renaissance World Tour” attire.

The “Renaissance World Tour” has officially been dubbed the most anticipated concert of the year. With that said, if you plan on attending, your outfits must bring the heat. This tour represents liberation and avant-garde style, all while paying homage to Bey’s H-Town roots. Therefore, think silver “Alien Superstar” clothing, matching cowgirl boots, and the perfect ensemble will be born.

In case you’re still stumped about what to wear to the “Renaissance World Tour,” the five online stores below have the inventory you need to serve fashionable “Energy” on a metallic platter. Jump in below!

 Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal is the central city for all things concerts and festivals. This chic store is full of metallic ensembles, fancy cowgirl boots and hats, and vintage looks that will have you standing out at the “Renaissance World Tour.”

Shop Now

2. ASOS

ASOS is for you if you want to rock out at the concert in your finest H-Town look. Get the metallic bikini top and fringe leather jacket that has already been Renaissance-approved!

Shop Now

3. Fashion Nova

You can never go wrong with denim on denim! Pair your favorite blue jean look with metallic cowgirl boots and a fly purse, and fit right in with the rest of the beehive!

Shop Now

4. H&M

Don’t sleep on the H&Mx Mugler collection! The sleek looks from this collaboration are perfect for slaying at the “Renaissance World Tour.” Each look is giving “I’m That Girl” vibes!

Shop Now

5. The Bead Culture

After you’ve found the perfect look for the ‘Renaissance World Tour,” spice your garb up with some waist beads. The ideal multifaceted accessory will look good and provide that good “Energy” while you dance to all of Bey’s hit songs.

Shop Now

RELATED TAGS

Beyonce Newsletter outfit inspiration
Second Annual Strength of a Women Festival and Summit - The Purpose Ball at The Bank
Style & Fashion  |  Sharde Gillam

Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival

More From HelloBeautiful
HB x MN Women To Know Tech Titans March/April Cover
Shamika Sanders

Letter From The Editor: Behind Our Epic Tech Titans Cover Shoot

Our annual Women To Know franchise spotlights dynamic women making a difference in their industries. This year we celebrate Black women in tech.

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close