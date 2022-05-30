5 Times Remy Ma Gave Us Style Goals

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Happy birthday to the style icon that is Remy Ma! Today, the rapper turns 42 years old and we’re celebrating her style and grace all day long.

The rapper, whose real name is Reminisce Mackie, first graced us with her presence in the early 2000s and has been a force to be reckoned with ever since! From the first time we were introduced to her in her signature, blonde bangs, and black bob to her more recent iconic fashion sense and everything in between, Remy Ma has not only given us killer rhymes but also killer style and fashion envy for days. And today, while we celebrate the beauty’s 42nd birthday, we can’t help but to look back at all the times she’s given us style goals.