7 Inauguration Day-Inspired Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

There’s no denying we’re all still riding high from the historic 46th inauguration of JOe Biden and Kamala Harris that took place just last week. We’re officially entering a new era of change, positivity, and true leadership, and it feels so good after the past four years. While we’re ecstatic that we have leaders in place that are ready to get down to business, we couldn’t help but notice the fashion wins during the historical occasion. And if you’re down to upgrade your wardrobe with classy yet versatile pieces, it’s worth taking some style cues from our leaders.
In case you missed it, our new Madame Vice President Kamala Harris and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama donned fashionable monochromatic ensembles from the talented Sergio Hudson. Madame VP Harris donned a vibrant purple coat, with a matching dress and a gorgeous pearl necklace that honors her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. Our forever FLOTUS stole our hearts in a maroon ensemble full of separates. She wore pants, a matching turtleneck sweater, and a knee-length overcoat with a cinched belt for a well-polished look.
While these ladies were dressed to the nines, it’s important to note that anyone could pull off a similar look. While you may not have the bankroll to splurge on these pieces, there are plenty of ways to bring theses head turning monochromatic looks to life without breaking the bank. That said, many people have been inspired to bring these looks to life and now you can set the tone. Below we’ve compiled seven Inauguration Day-inspired pieces that will add contemporary flair to your style.
1. Yoox Annarita N Twenty 4H CoatSource:Yoox
As Madame VP Kamala Harris has shown us all with her purple ensemble, you can never go wrong with a purple overcoat. The color is often associated with power, luxury, and ambition, making it a fabulous shade to add to your collection. The Yoox Annarita N Twenty 4H ($126.oo originally $194.00, Yoox.com) offers a chic, clean-cut piece that can easily be worn multiple times. It boasts a single-breasted construction, a leap collar, and multi pockets.
2. DKNY Flared Stretch-Crepe MinidressSource:The Outnet
Complement the purple overcoat with a matching dress to emulate our new Madame VP Kamala Harris in style. The DKNY Flared Stretch-Crepe Minidress ($46, originally $109, Theoutnet.com) is the perfect match. it features a stretchy fabric that will flatter your figure with ease, two-hidden front slit pockets and a concealed hook and zip fastening at the back. Its pretty, polished and just what you need to make a statement.
3. DaVonna Yellow Gold over Silver 8-9mm White Freshwater Tin-cup Station Necklace, 18″Source:Overstock
If there is one timeless staple that every lady should have in her wardrobe, a pearl necklace lands high on the list. Not only does this piece of jewelry add elegant flair to your look, it’s exudes sophistication. So, it’s no surprise that this necklace is one of our VP’s favorite pieces. The DaVonna Yellow Gold over Silver 8-9mm White Freshwater Tin-cup Station Necklace ($55.99, Overstock.com) sports a classic look that will add extra oomph to your formal ensembles.
4. Theory Tech Gloves in LeatherSource:Theory Tech
Gloves are a winter weather accessory that every woman should have. Not only do they protect your fingers from the chilly temps, but they add an effortlessly sophisticated vibe to your look. The Theory Tech Gloves in Leather ($117.00 originally 195.00, Shopstyle.com) have a minimal design that can work as a chic accent for your casual to dressy ensembles.
5. Shein Lapel Collar Button Front OvercoatSource:Shein
All hail a trendy maroon coat, like the Shein Lapel Collar Button Front Overcoat ($30.00, Shein.com). This budget-friendly number features a lapel collar with a button front and midi length that blurs the lines between classic and modern styling. The perfect piece for layering on a chilly day, you can count on this piece to elevate your style.
6. Ralph Lauren Ribbed Turtleneck SweaterSource:Ralph Lauren
You may look at a classic turtleneck as an everyday basic, but you can mix it in with your formal looks as well. The Ralph Lauren Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater Turtleneck ($44.99 originally $69.50, Ralphlauren.com) is a fabulous piece that has stretchy cotton material that puts your comfort first.
7. Saint and Sofia Camden Wide Leg Pant – BurgundySource:Saint and Sofia
Top oof your burgundy monochromatic look with a comfy pair of wide leg pants. The Saint and Sofia Camden Wide Leg Pant – Burgundy ($60.00, Saintandsaofia.com) is where comfort and style meets. It’s mid-waisted with a good amount of stretch for a snug fit that transitions into a wide-leg and boot cut construction. it can be worn with your choice of pumps or stilettos, depending on the look you’re going for.