PUT A RING ON IT: The 7 Greatest TV Proposals Of All-Time!

1. He Finally Put A Ring On It! March 20 is National Proposal Day and what better way to celebrate it then looking back on our favorite proposals on TV! From Trevor’s hilariously tragic proposal to Hilary on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to Jamie Foxx’s love song to Fancy, we rounded up our 6 faves. Someone, please pass the Kleenex!

2. The Jamie Foxx Show Jamie and Fancy was flirting and joking with each other for years on “The Jamie Foxx Show,” but when it was time for Jamie to propose, the funny man made us tear up.

3. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Although this proposal had a tragic ending, we know Trevor’s intentions were genuine. I mean, like, who proposes with a bun-jee jump?!

4. Boy Meets World Just admit that you waited every week for a new “Boy Meets World” episode like us. We knew the proposal was eventually going to happen, but Topanga proposing to Corey –at high school graduation, no less — was a surprise, especially in the ’90s.