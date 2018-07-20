TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer

Summertime where the weather is hot and the living is…stylish. Most people keep the transitional florals look straight through summer; however, you can definitely diversify your prints with polka dots. Polka dots are a classic and tend to go “in” and “out” of trend every few seasons. They are a strong staple from the pinup era in the 1950’s and the bold and bright versions that careened through the 80’s.
Thankfully, they are “in” right now and designers from Dior to Jacquemus showed love on the Spring/Summer 2018 runway. When you are thinking polka dots, don’t get scared off with thoughts of 101 Dalmatians. Designers are taking the iconic print and playing with it on scale, texture, and mixed media.
Dior shows us that polka dots can infiltrate a look with a great layering effect or sex it up with the ever so popular see-through look. Maria Grazia Chiuri leaned heavily into the print for her Spring/Summer 2018 collection and I’m here for it. As she caters to the millennial crowd, she’s connecting the dots with a more juvenile appeal that actually creates pieces you can wear past this season. Jacquemus leaned into the dots in the traditional black and white print but played with proportions.
Click through our gallery to see our favorite looks of top designers playing with this pattern in multiple ways.
1. JAKUBOWSKI SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
Go monochromatic and connect the dots! Jakubowski played with the pastel trend and gave us these light and airy dresses and polka dot suits. It’s bold, but not overwhelming to the eye.
2. CHRISTIAN DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
Maria Grazia Chiuri really leaned into the iconic print for her Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Here she connects the dots in a more refreshing way, with the pattern resembling eyes.
3. CHRISTIAN DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
Polka dots can be professional and Dior shows us with this see through version. I love the hidden button down effect as not to distract the eye.
4. DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
The styling of this gives me chic school girl vibes. The pussy bow keeps it classy.
5. DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
Throughout the Dior Spring/Summer 2018 collection, you see the benefits of layering with polka dots. If you are one who thinks you can’t wear the trend all-over (trust me, you can), layering is a great way to play with it.
6. DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
Mixing florals, stripes, and polka dots, the three patterns mesh surprisingly well. The polka dots throughout the dress are small. It’s all about scale when playing with patterns.
7. DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
This polka dot overlay is so beautiful and sexy. It’s almost like freckles for your thighs.
8. JACQUEMUS SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
Jacquemus went for classic black polka dots but shows us how to avoid the dalmatian feel. I love the pairing with the bright yellow skirt. Go bold!
9. A.W.A.K.E. SPRING/SUMMER 2018Source:Getty
A.W.A.K.E. plays with scale. These oversized polka dots give an avant garde aesthetic.
10. RODARTE FALL/WINTER 2017-2018Source:Getty
Rodarte ruffled our feathers giving us silver studded polka dots on a see-through biased cut black dress. This was one of my favorite pieces to walk down the haute couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 runway.