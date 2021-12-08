Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The People’s Choice Awards

Tuesday night (Dec. 7) NBC and E! joined forces for a night of performances, awards, and loads of good fashion at the “People’s Choice Awards.” The fun night included lots of notable highlights. During the show, Tracee Ellis Ross presented Kim Kardashian West with “The Fashion Icon” Award. Cardi B. presented Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” Award. And perhaps my favorite moment from the evening, a riveting performance by H.E.R. as she gave a moving musical tribute to the legendary Marvin Gaye.

I enjoyed watching the stars receive their flowers, but I was more taken by their red carpet looks! This year’s theme was quite the contrast. While most of the attendees hit the red carpet in bright, bold gowns, there were a few who went for dark, dramatic looks. If you missed the People’s Choice Awards, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are the best looks spied from the night.