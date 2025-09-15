Subscribe
NYFW Gallery: Top Street Style Trends From New York Fashion Week We’ve Seen So Far

Published on September 15, 2025

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

New York Fashion Week has the official shows, but everyone knows there is always another runway happening on the streets. The sidewalks are where the girls step out, the cameras click, and the style slays.

Since the official start of  NYFW, the energy in New York has been unmatched – and as always, Black women are setting the tone. That’s right, the girls are eating, dropping fire fits that make us gag, and giving what needs to be given. We’re only midway through NYFW and are already taking notes.

From bold stripes and power boots to oversized sleeves and retro throwbacks, the streets are already giving us a fall mood board to shop from. So, let’s get into some of the trends worn by NYFW attendees this September.

NYFW Street Style: These Are The Trends You Want To Follow

Statement Stripes & Bold Color

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

One thing about NYFW street style – subtlety is optional. Stripes were out in full force, especially when paired with daring pops of color.

This trend is about more than patterns and color. Wearing stripes is about pushing past “safe” and showing that loud, unexpected combos deserve a place in your fall wardrobe.

Power Boots

Mary J. Blige – who attended several NYFW shows this year – would be proud! Because if there was one item that dominated the sidewalks, it was the boot. Over-the-knee denim, classic black leather, and futuristic white versions all made an appearance.

Boots are a cheat code, transforming even the simplest fits into full-on looks. Fall is boot season, and the streets just confirmed: go higher, go sharper, go bolder.

Leather & Faux Leather Everywhere

Alongside the boot takeover came another undeniable theme: leather and its chic, sustainable sister, faux leather. From bustiers to blazers, pleated skirts to full-on sets, the material showed up in every silhouette. Black women styled it with edge and versatility – pairing leather with denim for contrast, mixing it with ruffles for softness, or going monochromatic for a sleek, commanding vibe. Fall is about texture, and leather is the one to invest in.

Volume & Drama

NYFW street style always delivers drama, and this season it’s all about proportion. Billowing sleeves, exaggerated layers, and pieces that bring movement with every step turned the sidewalk into a stage. From blush ruffles cinched with a logo belt to cropped trenches paired with sleek maxi skirts, volume is about taking up space.

Throwback Energy

Nostalgia is alive and well at NYFW – and done right. Heritage brands like FUBU were spotted alongside ’90s-inspired tailoring, oversized blazers, and sporty layers reimagined for today.

Tailored & Feminine

Sharp lines met soft edges on the streets this NYFW. Oversized blazers worn as dresses, fringe accents layered on denim, and sleek knits with cutout details all proved that tailoring doesn’t have to be rigid. The balance of power and femininity was everywhere – and it’s exactly the kind of duality that we love to see.

NYFW Street Style Gallery: See Some Of Our Favorite Concrete Couture

1. For Us By Us

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

This fashion week attendee rocked natural curls and gave us throwback energy with a FUBU jersey styled for today. She styled it with layered minis, an orange jacket, a designer bag, and futuristic white boots that made the whole look feel nostalgic yet fresh.

2. Fringe For The Girls

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

This fashion week attendee let her curls shine, pairing them with a fringed cropped top over wide-leg denim. The look balanced playful detail and monochromatic vibes with everyday ease — showing how fringe can move from the runway to real life.

3. A Tailored Blazer Dress Should Be In Everyone’s Closet

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

This fashion week attendee gave minimalist drama with long braids and a cream double-breasted blazer styled as a dress. Black knee-high boots added sharp contrast, proving tailoring can still serve sex appeal.

 

4. Checkmate: Knit Sets Slay The Sidewalk

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

This fashion week attendee kept it sleek with a heavy bang and statement shades. Her fitted checkered knit set in warm tones paired seamlessly with pointed boots and a gold clutch. It’s giving polished and put together.

5. Two Bags Are Better Than One

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

This fashion week attendee nailed downtown chic with flowing waves, oversized aviator shades, and a deep V ivory blouse tucked into distressed denim cutoffs. Her powder-blue thigh-high boots stole the spotlight, paired with layered gold jewelry, a gold pouch purse, AND a mini Chanel clutch that screamed effortless glamour. Remember, two bags are better than one.

6. Don’t Forget Your Combat Boots

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

This fashion week attendee brought downtown cool with sleek braids, dark sunnies, and layered pins on her structured blazer. Styled with oversized Bermuda shorts and chunky combat boots, she gave us attitude and ease in equal measure.

7. Ruffles Reimagined

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

This fashion week attendee’s natural curls brought texture and volume to her look, complemented by oversized sunglasses. She layered blush ruffles with fluid black trousers and cinched it all with a bold Chanel chain belt — pure statement elegance.

