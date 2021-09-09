Stylin’ And Profilin’: This Is How Your Favorite Celebrities Kicked Off The First Day Of NYFW

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

This week, New York City is undoubtedly the place to be. With the official kickoff of NYFW happening yesterday, and the Met Gala concluding the week-long fashion fete on Monday, celebrity sitings will be at an all-time high. So far Karrueche Tran, Reginae Carter and Jeezy have been spotted shuffling from show to show.

The Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on NYFW last year, but this time around the shows are back – and they’re better than ever. This fashion revival has encouraged our faves to come out and bring their A game. In case you missed the first day of front row fashion, here’s a look at some of the best celebrity looks spotted on day 1.