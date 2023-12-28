GlowLikeADiscoBall: 8 Sparkly Makeup Looks To Complement Your New Year’s Eve Ensemble

Prepare to pop the champagne and toast to peace and prosperity. In case you didn’t realize, 2023 is coming to an end. That said, closing out the year on a fabulous note is imperative. New Year’s Eve is rapidly approaching, and it’s time to get into proper formation. That said, sparkle is the name of the game for the holiday. While donning the right shimmery ensemble is paramount, you can’t forget about a sparkly makeup look to tie it all together.
If you’re anything like me, serving glazed donut realness for New Year’s Eve is an absolute must. However, there are various ways to approach your sparkly makeup look. From opting for a minimalist beauty beat with a touch of bling to full glam makeup, the possibilities are endless for an eye-catching look. In other words, now is the perfect time to experiment with your creamy metallics, shimmery eyeliners, and iridescent highlighting palettes.
So, if you’re stuck on selecting the right sparkly makeup look on New Year’s Eve, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re attending a rooftop soiree, bar-hopping with friends, or watching the ball drop with loved ones, there’s a look created with you in mind. In honor of the festivities, we’ve compiled eight makeup looks — from glitter lip makeup to Euphoria-inspired eye looks — for you to play with. Plus, we’ve added a few product recommendations — from Black-owned makeup essentials to cult-favorite finds — to help you easily emulate these looks and make a statement.
Here’s to turning heads, getting endless compliments on your beauty beats, and making unforgettable memories at your New Year’s Eve celebrations! We wish you all a happy and safe holiday!
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. Lavender Violet EyesSource:Courtesy of Mika Robinson
Smokey eyes may be a staple in your glam routine, but influencer Mika Robinson may have cracked the code for a colorful New Year’s Eve-inspired alternative. Put down the deep brown and beige eyeshadows and reach for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Palette ($60, Amazon.com). For the lips, line your pout with the Mac Cosmetics Lip Liner in Nightmoth ($18, Maccosmetics.com) and apply a blush pink or cream matte lipstick to seal the deal.
2. All Over GlowSource:Courtesy of Ellarie
Sparkly makeup looks may immediately bring glitter formulas to mind. However, beauty influencer Ellarie proves that placing highlighter on the high points of your face will always steal the show. As the saying goes, less is sometimes more.
Get the look by sweeping your lids and inner corners with a bronze eyeshadow, like the Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerize in Stars Gold ($35, Charlottetilbury.com). Next, hit the high points of your face (bridge of nose, cupid’s bow, brow bone, and cheekbones) with a highlighter such as the Juvia’s Place Tribe Highlighter Vol. 2 ($6, Juviasplace.com). Finally, apply a brown lippie of choice, preferably the NYX Cosmetics Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick in Goin Desnuda ($10, Nyxcosmetics.com). Seal the deal with setting spray, and you’re all set!
3. Colorful GemsSource:Courtesy of Christina Ledezma
Who says you need glitter and metallic eyeshadows to pull off a sparkly look? Thanks to HBO’s hit series, ‘Euphoria,’ the girls are learning that rhinestones can easily elevate your makeup look. Rhinestones around the perimeter of your eyes with a soft or full glam beat are the perfect way to make a statement this NYE.
Once you’ve perfected your canvas with complexion products, turn your attention to your eyes. Using Colourpop’s Crystal Face Jewels ($8, Colourpop.com), apply the jewels around your eyes and gems under your lower lash line.
4. Iridescent EyelinerSource:Courtesy of Nikki Makeup
No rule says you have to paint your canvas with tons of highlighter and metallic pigment to follow the sparkly makeup trend. Take a page out of MUA Nikki Makeup’s book of sophisticated minimalism. Actress Yara Shahidi dons a dark blue, shimmery winged eyeliner and inner-corner highlight moment that offers depth and a bit of mystery.
Emulate the look by layering your upper and lower lash lines with the Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Zero ($25, Ulta.com) and create a winged effect. Next, line the lash lines with the Roxy pencil and smudge it out a bit. Finish up by applying the Yeyo pencil on the inner corners of your eyes for a subtle sparkle.
5. Textured EyelinerSource:Courtesy of Danessa Myricks
Step into the wonderful world of chrome, courtesy of beauty pioneer Danessa Myricks. The creator knows what it means to step outside the box and liven up a beauty look with color and texture. This green and yellow chrome presentation on Chlöe Bailey exemplifies what it means to play in color with intergalactic inspiration.
Bring this look to life by lining your lids with the Inglot Cosmetics AMC Eyeliner Gel 77 ($22,inglotuusa.com) and creating a sharp yet long-winged eyeliner look. Next, apply the Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes in Lightening Bolt ($26, Danessamyricksbeauty.com) on top of the black liner to achieve the green-meets-chrome effect. Finish up by applying a set of fluffy eyelashes, and your work is complete.
6. Sparkly LipsSource:Courtesy of Stay Golden Cosmetics
Now this is how you allow your lips to do all the talking this holiday season! This pink-meets-silver lip look works in your favor to highlight your pop and call attention to its gorgeous shape. You can bring this look to life with the Stay Golden Cosmetics Glitz Glitter Lip Kit ($17.24, Staygoldencosmetics.com).
The kit includes the Glitz Cosmo Glitter, Lip Liner, Gloss Bond, and Dual Tip Applicator to help you achieve a sparkly look.
Start by lining your lips with a pink or nude lip liner. Next, apply the Gloss Bond on one lip and wait until it dries and turns clear. Next, carefully apply the Cosmo-Glitter with the Dual Tip Applicator, your fingers, or a flat-tip lip brush. Repeat on the other lip.
7. Sparkly Winged EyeshadowSource:Courtesy of 2nd Love Cosmetics
If you prefer a bold yet super-wearable look, sparkly winged eyeshadow is the perfect place to start. It goes further than the classic eyeliner look, allowing you to play with more color.
Get started by priming your lids with the Juvia’s Place i Prep i Prime Eyeshadow Primer ($4.80, Juviasplace.com). Next, use a tapered eyeshadow brush and line your lid with the blue shade from the 2nd Love Cosmetics Glitter Galore Luxe Collection in Beauty Treats palette ($12.99, 2ndlovecosmetics.com). Next, grab a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Apply a bit more eyeshadow and blend the color out to build out the full winged eyeshadow shape. Add some concealer to a tapered eyeshadow brush to clean up any mistakes. Apply your go-to strip or individual lashes to complete the look.
8. Sparkly Pretty In PinkSource:Courtesy of Kadija Ali
Last but certainly not least, we have beauty influencer Kadija Ali coming in major clutch with a gorgeous pink beauty beat. The talent blends various trends — a cut crease to glowy highlighter — to create a standout look. Follow Kadija’s tutorial here to emulate the look.
