GlowLikeADiscoBall: 8 Sparkly Makeup Looks To Complement Your New Year’s Eve Ensemble

Prepare to pop the champagne and toast to peace and prosperity. In case you didn’t realize, 2023 is coming to an end. That said, closing out the year on a fabulous note is imperative. New Year’s Eve is rapidly approaching, and it’s time to get into proper formation. That said, sparkle is the name of the game for the holiday. While donning the right shimmery ensemble is paramount, you can’t forget about a sparkly makeup look to tie it all together.

If you’re anything like me, serving glazed donut realness for New Year’s Eve is an absolute must. However, there are various ways to approach your sparkly makeup look. From opting for a minimalist beauty beat with a touch of bling to full glam makeup, the possibilities are endless for an eye-catching look. In other words, now is the perfect time to experiment with your creamy metallics, shimmery eyeliners, and iridescent highlighting palettes.

So, if you’re stuck on selecting the right sparkly makeup look on New Year’s Eve, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re attending a rooftop soiree, bar-hopping with friends, or watching the ball drop with loved ones, there’s a look created with you in mind. In honor of the festivities, we’ve compiled eight makeup looks — from glitter lip makeup to Euphoria-inspired eye looks — for you to play with. Plus, we’ve added a few product recommendations — from Black-owned makeup essentials to cult-favorite finds — to help you easily emulate these looks and make a statement.

Here’s to turning heads, getting endless compliments on your beauty beats, and making unforgettable memories at your New Year’s Eve celebrations! We wish you all a happy and safe holiday!

