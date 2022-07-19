L.A.’s ‘NOPE’ Premiere Featured The Best Of The Best In Black Hollywood

The best of the best stepped out to witness the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ NOPE at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022, in Hollywood, California. The highly anticipated film, directed by the mastermind Jordan Peele, is already being met with praise. Known for creating boundary-pushing movies that challenge you to think outside the box, it’s safe to assume the award-winning writer, director, producer, and actor has another box office hit on his hands.
Peele’s peers came out to support his latest project, and the red carpet did not disappoint. Our favorite chocolate Godiva goddess Kelly Rowland was a sight for sore eyes in a sexy black Mugler dress, while Karrueche oozed 90s vibes in a plaid Di Du pantsuit.
If you missed the looks from the star-studded event, then we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the stylish faces to grace the Nope world premiere. Catch the film in your city, scheduled to be released this Friday.
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly, how does it feel to be God’s favorite? The chocolate Barbie Doll graced the red carpet in a black, sheer Mulger dress.
2. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin always delivers. The young starlet looked chic in a black and white dress that featured an asymmetrical hemline.
3. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty
Daniel Kaluuya kept is clean and dapper in a black suit.
4. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke “get the bag” Palmer showed off her toned abs in a Marc Jacobs FW22 look.
5. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Michael B. Jordan was the epitome of handsome in a black suit, white shirt, and simple but blinged out necklace.
6. Kendrick SampsonSource:Getty
Our guy Kendrick Sampson likes to play with fashion, and we’re not mad! The actor hit the carpet in a tan Moschino suit that featured grommet detailing on the blazer.
7. Karrueche TranSource:Getty
If you haven’t noticed by now, the 90s and 00s are currently on trend. Karrueche Tran got the memo. The gorgeous actress served looks in a green plaid Di Du pantsuit.
8. Vanessa Estelle WilliamsSource:Getty
Actress Vanessa Estelle Williams served summer vibes in a strapless multicolored sundress.
9. Skai JacksonSource:Getty
Skai Jackson is the perfect example of a baby doll. The actress attended the premiere in a pink printed skater-style dress.
10. Lance GrossSource:Getty
The ever ageless Lance Gross kept it chic and simple in an all-black ensemble.
11. Erika AlexanderSource:Getty
Funny gal Erika Alexander kept it comfortable and classic in black and white separates.
12. Elsa MajimboSource:Getty
The always hilarious Elsa Majimbo looked radiant in a powder blue slip dress.
13. Lil Rel HowerySource:Getty
Lil Rel Howery went for a cool, breezy summertime look in a pair of white shorts and a matching top.
14. Kyla PrattSource:Getty
Kyla Pratt looked amazing in a structured black cocktail dress.
15. Steph and Ayesha CurrySource:Getty
Steph and Ayesha Curry donned casual looks on the carpet.
16. Jordan Peele and Chelsea PerettiSource:Getty
Jordan Peele and his wife Chelsea Peretti went for bright bold looks with Peele in a custom purple Bode suit, and Peretti in a bright orange, ankle-length dress.
17. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o looked flawless in a black, skater cocktail dress with a plunging neckline.
18. Miguel and Nazanin MandiSource:Getty
Hot couple Miguel and Nazanin Mandi served looks on the carpet. Miguel went for a black shirt with patent leather pants, while Mandi rocked a sexy black Rick Owens cutout dress.
19. Storm ReidSource:Getty
Storm Reid went for a little sparkle in a maroon colored Prada dress.