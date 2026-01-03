Gallery: New Year’s Eve 2025 Looks We’re Still Obsessed With

As the ball dropped on 2025, some of our favorite Black women celebrities rang in the new year in style. From NeNe Leakes to Janet Jackson, these women were not playing with 2026. They stepped into the new year with bold looks, bodies that were tea, and fashion moments we’re still obsessed with.

Several celebs took to social media to show off their New Year’s Eve fits with fans.

How Black Women Celebs Rang In 2026 In Style

Black dominated the night. It proved, once again, that the color still reigns supreme when it comes to drama and sophistication. Janet Jackson chose black for her New Year’s Eve look. On the opposite end, crisp white looks signaled a fresh start.

Sequins, a New Year’s Eve staple, made their appearance through the forever iconic Diana Ross. Taking the stage to perform in NYC, the legend wore a striking red monochromatic sequin look including an off-the-shoulder gown and dramatic red fur.

Pearls, layered to perfection, became a focal point thanks to Saweetie. The raptress wore exaggerated strands for her New Year’s Eve photo shoot. On the softer end of the spectrum, white and diamonds delivered a clean, high-glam moment as Keyshia Ka’Oir celebrated alongside her husband Gucci Mane during his annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sheer fabrics also had their moment, with NeNe Leakes wearing a sheer look while ringing in the new year with Carlos King, Tamar Braxton, and other celebrity friends. Body-hugging silhouettes and curve-forward fits rounded out the night, making it clear these looks were styled to be seen, remembered, and talked about well past midnight.

New Year’s Eve 2025, the girls were outside, and their fashion was as exciting as the countdown itself. This is the energy we’re taking into 2026—unapologetic, stylish, and fully owning the moment.

1. NeNe Leakes Looked TF Good In A Sheer Black Jumpsuit NeNe Leakes wore a sheer black jumpsuit with fringe detailing and a nude illusion base. She styled the look with a blonde bob and glam makeup. 10 out of 10, NeNe! No notes. 2. Pearls For The Girls: See Saweetie’s Layered Look Saweetie gave us glamour for the new year. The raptress wore a black deep-plunge gown styled with multiple strands of oversized pearls. Pearl drop earrings and voluminous curls completed the look. 3. Ciara Werked Time Square In White Source:Getty Ciara slayed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square. Performing hit songs – while her family watched – Ci Ci rocked an all white pant fit with chunky boots and silver accessories. 4. Janet Jackson Rings In The New Year In Black Janet Jackson wore a black off-the-shoulder sweater dress for New Year’s Eve. She paired it with knee-high black boots and slightly tousled hair. 5. Draya Michele Sees Prosperity In 2026 In Green Draya Michele wore a deep green halter-style dress with a cutout top and wrap skirt showing off her sculpted abs. The look was styled with stacked bangles and a matching green mini bag. 6. Keyshia Ka’Oir Wears White With Rhinestone Cutouts & Feathers Keyshia Ka’Oir celebrated NYE with her hubby Gucci Man. The pair rocked matching white fits. Keyshia wore a body-hugging gown with dramatic side cutouts and crystal embellishments. She completed the look with diamonds and a feathered mask. 7. Nicole B. Mudarris’ Rope Style Dress Hugged Her Like A Glove Nicole B. Mudarris, aka Ms. Nikki Baby, looked fabulous for NYE. The socialite and influencer wore a brown and tan rope-style sheer dress with circular hardware and cutouts. The ruched fabric emphasized the sculpted silhouette and her body-ody-ody.