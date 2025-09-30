Subscribe
Saweetie’s Milan & London Fashion Week Looks Are The Moment

Saweetie's Bold Fashion Week Looks You'll Want To Recreate

From icy to iconic - Saweetie is not playing with her recent Fashion Week looks.

Published on September 30, 2025

MM6 Maison Margiela - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026
/Source: Pietro S. D’Aprano / Getty

Milan and London Fashion Week delivered bold fashion moments, including looks we loved from Saweetie. Over the past two weeks, the “Icy Girl” rapper turned front rows into her personal runway, delivering outfit after outfit that felt futuristic, modern, funky, and undeniably high-fashion. Each look showed her versatility and willingness to take risks when it came to her style. We are obsessed.

But, she didn’t stop at clothes either.

Saweetie switched up her hair with the same fearless energy – rocking intricate cornrow braids in London and a chic bob in Milan, one of the season’s most coveted hairstyles. And while her looks were wildly different from one another, they all shared one thing in common: they turned heads and inspired fashion lovers to rethink what’s possible with their own wardrobes.

Saweetie At Fashion Week: Exaggerated Shoulders & Sophisticated Minis

Saweetie hit the streets of Milan in an avant-garde gray dress with exaggerated shoulders and a cocoon silhouette. She styled it with sleek leather gloves and nude, pointed-toe boots, adding high-gloss black sunglasses that exuded a Matrix-meets-couture energy.

Her bob was the standout moment of this ensemble, though, giving chic, fierce, and haute. From head to toe, Saweetie oozed fashion.

If you’re inspired by this bold, architectural moment but want to make it wearable, start with small details. Play with bold, structured outerwear or dramatic shoulder details over a simple dress or jeans to bring that futuristic flair into everyday style.

Saweetie switched gears again in Milan, serving minimalist glam in a strapless black-and-white mini dress with a sculptural peplum skirt. The clean lines and bold contrast made the look feel timeless yet modern, while a glossy bob and deep berry lips brought old-Hollywood energy. The entertainer’s fit was a lesson in how simplicity can still command attention when executed perfectly.

If minimalism is more your lane, you can still channel Saweetie’s energy. You don’t need a lot of bells and whistles to make a statement. A black-and-white palette with bold accessories will always feel elevated.

Saweetie At London Fashion Week: Who Doesn’t Love Embroidered Denim & Over-The-Top Tulle?

In London, Saweetie showed how to make denim high fashion. She stepped out in an oversized embroidered denim set – wide-leg jeans and an oversized jacket detailed with tiny floral embellishments. Her braided hairstyle and strappy heels softened the look, balancing edge with femininity.

To bring that same fresh energy into your own wardrobe, look for denim pieces with unexpected details. A beaded jacket or floral embroidery instantly elevates the classic Canadian tuxedo into something fashion-week ready.

Saweetie proved she’s not afraid to play with proportions and gender norms in a second London look. She rocked a crisp white shirt with puffed shoulders and a black tie, tucked into a high-waisted, pleated leather skirt. A glossy leather cap and strappy heels completed the look, blending school-girl nostalgia with biker-chic edge.

If you want to experiment with menswear-inspired fashion the way Saweetie did, balance sharp tailoring with softer silhouettes. Pair a tailored shirt and tie with a flared skirt or leather pants to create a look that’s both polished and playful.

Saweetie’s last London look brought all the drama. Dressed by Richard Quinn, she wore a bold and ultra-feminine strapless red tulle gown cinched with black ribbon bows. The voluminous skirt, vibrant color, and her braided hairstyle created a perfect mix of youthful playfulness and red-carpet glamour.

For those who love a statement moment but want something more practical, bold color is your friend. If a full tulle gown isn’t in your budget (or lifestyle), channel the vibe with a red midi dress or a statement skirt paired with a simple top and standout accessories.

From structured silhouettes and edgy denim to timeless monochrome and couture gowns, Saweetie is showing range, versatility, and confidence this Fashion Week season. And her hair changes take each look to the next level.

This era of Saweetie isn’t just icy – it’s iconic. So fashion girls, take notes.

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

