5 Times Natalia Bryant Stole The Show As A Budding Model

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Happy birthday to Natalia Bryant! Today, the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant turns 20 years old and she’s just as radiant as ever! With her gorgeous looks, slender frame, and bubbly personality, the University of Southern California college student is making a name for herself in the modeling world, having signed with IMG Models earlier last year to officially kick start her career in the fashion world. Since then, the now 20-year-old has made headline after headline while killing photoshoots with magazines like Teen Vogue and turning heads at the 2021 Met Gala. And the best part? She’s only just getting started!

In honor of this beauty’s milestone birthday today, let’s look back at five times Natalia Bryant completely stole the show as a budding model!