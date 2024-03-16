Red Carpet Arrivals: Keke Palmer Suits Up At The 55th NAACP Awards

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The 55th NAACP Awards is here after a week-long celebration of Black excellence. Held at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, the ceremony brought out some of our favorite Black celebrity stars in film, T.V., music, social media, and fashion. Queen Latifah returned as the show’s host.

While NAACP announced awardees throughout this week, tonight’s show also highlighted Taraji P. Henson for her supporting role in “The Color Purple,” Quinta Brunson for her role in “Abbott Elementary,” and Damson Idris, who won his first NAACP award for “Snowfall.”

Known to be an event “for us, by us,” with years of historic significance, the NAACP’s Image Awards have transformed into a fabulous family reunion. To that end, we watched our “culture cousins” dap, hug, joke, laugh, and take pictures.

Kyla Pratt and Halle Bailey have a fangirl moment.

One moment before the show we enjoyed seeing was an adorable interaction between Kyla Pratt and Halle Bailey. The two gushed over each other, complimented their fits and beauty looks, and hugged. Halle’s boyfriend, DDG, stood beside Halle while the two chatted.

Kyla, who served as BET’s pre-show host, praised Halle and her DDG for their new roles as parents and baby Halo. Kyla wore a white gown with a bubble hem, while Halle gave the girlies a jewel-toned green fashion moment.

“I’m wishing you so much love and so much luck,” Kyla is heard saying on a BET video to the young couple.

Aww! Damson Idris brought his mother to the NAACP Awards.

We also can’t get enough of a heartwarming moment between Damson Idris and his mother. The two arrived on the red carpet with huge smiles on their faces.

Onlookers could feel the love and pride between the two. Cameras caught Damson leaning over and kissing his mother on the carpet.

Usher and Keke Palmer link up “Their Way.”

Onlookers also felt the love and excitement between Usher and his former music video bae, Keke Palmer. “My boy!” Keke greeted Usher in a video captured by BET. Usher, who was awarded the NAACP President’s Award, and his new wife, Jenn Goicoechea, were also arriving on the carpet.

Usher and Keke then turned and posed together, matching each other’s fly.

Black Celebrity Style Slays At The 2024 NAACP Awards

The red carpet—or gold in the NAACP’s case—style was just as lit as the celebrities’ personal moments and interactions. Black Hollywood did not disappoint with trendy looks, over-the-top style, and dramatic moments.

While greeting Usher, our homegirl Keke served in a black and white tuxedo menswear look from Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabanna. She wore a stark white blazer, black trousers with a cummerbund, and a single rose pin corsage. She pulled her hair back in a tight bun and wore dramatic makeup.

“The Color Purple” leading ladies Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson all stepped on necks as they walked onto the NAACP carpet. Fantasia wore a white Monot body-hugging gown with black gloves. Danielle Brooks wore a black long-sleeve gown, showing off her curves. And Taraji brightened up the night in a yellow floral sculpted gown.

Scroll for more red carpet looks that we loved below – and see live show moments you may have missed here.