Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

A little rain was not going to stop Jeremy Scott’s Moschino runway show. The designer, who is known for his elaborate over-the-top designs, had the who’s who of the entertainment world sitting front row of his theatrical show.

Among the attendees were Yung Miami and Taraji P Henson, who were spied in the same PF 21 ensemble.

The black leather dress features a yellow satin long sleeve portion that covers one half of the body. The complexly constructed dress was accessorized with a black clutch and black shoes.

Taraji P. Henson was seen en route to the show wearing the same dress. Instead of regular pumps, the award-winning actress opted for a pair of thigh high boots.

For me, it’s not worth exploring which lady wore it best because they both looked flawless. Each added their individual spin on the ensemble that made it different.

As if the fashion of the attendees wasn’t enough, the Moschino show was full of amazing highlights.