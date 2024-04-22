Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, And Area Oh My! Monica’s Best Style Moments On IG

There are several reasons to love Monica – but one reason in particular is her unforgettable style and unapologetic approach to fashion. Over the years, the Southern-born singer has become synonymous with the phrases “giving a look,” “serving the girlies,” and “eating while leaving no crumbs.”

She is a fashion girlies’ fashion gworl.

The “Angel of Mine” artist dresses to impress every time the cameras flash, and fans have watched her personal aesthetic transform into the iconic style moments we see on Instagram, red carpets, and stages today. As Monica’s style has evolved from white sandals on the curb to coveted garments from international fashion houses, so have ours.

Monica’s style beginnings include cropped shiny jackets and leather coordinates.

When Monica first stepped on the scene, her style was more traditional and in line with the trends of the time.

With her hair short and chic—and no strand out of place—Monica rocked cropped jackets and blazers, leather coordinates, mini skirts, and suits.

Monica was the ’90s.

In 2017, Monica’s former stylist,

Ade Samuel

, told

BET

that the singer was an

avid reader and style researcher

. So, as Monica’s career grew, she started combining trends and style notes with her preferences and vibes. The pairing of industry updates with personal passion was a match made in heaven.

Monica’s style takes off to incorporate designer labels, mixed aesthetics, and head-turning trends.

Monica spoke to

magazine in 2021 about her ‘moda mastery.’ Giving the publication a tour of one of her many closets, she recounted her fashion and music journey.

The 43-year-old credits learning from her cousin and manager Malinda, trying out different brands, and witnessing collections on the runway for helping define her style.

Monica shared, “My personal style is sometimes tom-boy chic, but it is

it is definitely runway with a flair of around the way, which means I like to look like one of your homegirls who just happens to know how to put her clothes together, is confident in them, and uses her clothes to kind of speak for her before she says a word.”

During the interview, she added, “Style should be personal to who you are.”

Monica redefines her signature style one outfit at a time.