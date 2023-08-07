BlackTwitter Dubs Heroic Black Teen Michael B Phelps After Alabama Riverfront Brawl

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

August 5, 2023 has been declared a national Black holiday after footage of a brawl at the Montgomery, Alabama Riverfront dock went viral, over the weekend, spawning top trending topics like Michael B Phelps and Montgomery.

In case you missed it, which is improbable since multiple angles of the beatdown are circulating every inch of social media, a lonesome Black Riverfront Park security guard was attacked by White boaters after he instructed them to move their pontoon boat so the regularly scheduled Harriott II Riverboat could dock. At one point, six patrons were jumping the guard when a Black bystander noticed the melee and attempted to break up the fight. After he intervened, a fellow staffer jumped in the river to swim from a nearby boat to the dock to help. #BlackTwitter has dubbed the 16-year-old young man Black Aquaman and Michael B Phelps among other clever names.

Suddenly a group of Black men and women assembled like a scene out of the Avengers and delivered a mighty a** whooping to the group of drunk white aggressors.

The incident led to multiple arrests. “Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” Mayor Steven L. Reed wrote. “Warrants have been signed and justice will be served.”

“As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community,” the mayor wrote. “Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

While names of the arrested individuals have yet to be released, four arrest warrants have been issued, the Guardian reports.

Michael B Phelps Goes Viral

Hashtags like #fadeinthewater and trending topics like “Black People,” “Michael B Phelps,” “Black Aquaman, and “Scuba Gooding Jr.” are trending on social media with Black folk basking in the glory of such a culturally restorative and historic beating. Particularly emphasis on the young man who swam across the river to help his colleague.

“In the face of adversity, Aaren selflessly came to the rescue of a fellow colleague, showcasing courage beyond his years,” a statement from his publicist Makina Lashea, on Facebook, read.

Memes of Harriet Tubman, Louis Farrakhan, Martin Luther King Jr, and Malcolm X smiling have taken over the news feeds. The ancestors are smiling. Keep scrolling for the most hilarious reactions to the Montgomery, Alabama brawl.