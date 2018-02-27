We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red Carpet Glow Up

Everyone’s favorite little sister is growing up and we can’t take it! We’ve fallen in love with Marsai Martin as the scene-stealing Diane on ABC’s Black-ish, but now she is blossoming into a fashion and industry force we can’t deny. It was just announced that this 13-year-old phenom will be starring in AND executive producing a new film “Little” along with Hollywood heavyweight Will Packer.
Marsai’s red carpet evolution is being guided by stylist Apuje Kalu (Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe), Alexander Armand (En Vogue, Letoya Luckett, Niecey Nash) on hair, and Tasha Brown (Jill Scott, Jessica Williams,Logan Laurice) on makeup. This trio has made her a style star, especially this award season. From textured updos to playful hemlines, Marsai’s look is changing but always age appropriate. Clad in designer’s like Coach, Red Valentino, Pantora Bridal and Miri Couture, we get to see a taste of the woman she will become. From the very beginning, Marsai’s natural hair has been her crowning glory. Every carpet appearance gives us something different: a sleek ponytail, long braids, or luscious curls. Hairstylist Armand has recently started utilizing more dramatic protective styles on Marsai as well. Our fave is the curly half-up-half-down look he created for her for a recent SAG Awards pre-party. Tasha Brown keeps her makeup youthful and clean, letting her natural beauty shine through (those dimples!).
We can’t wait to see how Marsai continues to grow in her style and her career. Let’s take a look back at her first red carpet moments to now.
1. Saying HelloSource:Getty
One of Marsai’s first red carpet moments at the Kids Spotlight Film Awards alongside her co-star Marcus Scribner.
2. Cutie PiesSource:Getty
Mars Martin and her TV twin Miles Brown strike a cute poseat the premiere of Disney Channel’s ‘The Lion Guard: Return Of The Roar’
3. Polka Dot PerfectionSource:Getty
A sweet ponytail and sleeveless polka dot dress were the perfect combo for the Pilot Pen Golden Globes 2016 Luxury Lounge.
4. Princess StyleSource:Getty
Bangs and a large silver bow topped off Marsai’s pink brocade dress and silver flats at the 2016 NAACP Awards.
5. Pretty In PinkSource:Getty
We loved this head to toe pink look for Black Girls Rock 2016! Long braids add a fun touch. To recreate this look for your little girl try Latched + Hooked Zoe Collection ($10.99-12.99)
6. Curl LoveSource:Getty
Marsai’s lovely curls were front and center at the premiere of Amazon Studios’ ‘An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win’ alongside her TV sister Yara Shahidi.
7. A Star in De La Renta
A fun bob with a side part paired with a beautiful green Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2016 Emmys.
8. A Sign of What’s To Come
A colorful braided updo paired with a lace high-low dress was a fun look for the 2017 SAG Awards. The tiny block Steve Madden heels were a first step away from ballet flats on the carpet for Martin.
9. Growing UpSource:Getty
Marsai rocked this Missoni dress and Stuart Weitzman heels on the red carpet of the 2017 BET Awards. The statement earrings and long braids by Araxi Lindsey were our first taste of what’s to come.
10. Coming In To Her OwnSource:Getty
This is the moment when everyone started to take notice. The Rubin Singer gown and Vine Camuto heels were perfection! The beautiful textured updo by Araxi Lindsey was elegant and still fun.
11. The 2018 Dream TeamSource:Getty
The glam squad of wardrobe stylist Apuje, hair artist Alexander Armand, and Tasha Brown on makeup are a match made in heaven for Marsai. The soft bob with a center part, fun yet edgy Red Valentino dress, and a touch of red in the corner of her eyes to tie in the red shoes is a SLAY!
12. A Closer LookSource:Getty
Another sign our little sister is growing up: no more glasses on the red carpet!
13. What A Winner Looks LikeSource:Getty
Marsai shined in a fun striped and ruffled dress for the 2018 NAACP Awards Dinner where she won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Seried
14. Top NotchSource:Getty
Close up look at Marsai’s textured top knot and makeup. Full brows, soft lashes and a hint of red on the lips complete the look.
15. Emerald Evolution
Perfect from head to toe! Marsai slayed with a sleek center long low ponytail paired with a beautiful emerald dress by Black female designer Pantora Bridal. Strappy (high!) heels by Loriblu official complete the look.
17. A Little Drama
Full ensemble by Coach, shoes by Loriblu Official, and hair drama by Alexander Armand. The curly half-up half-down style was perfect for a 2018 SAG Awards Pre-Party
18. Slay SeasonSource:Getty
A sleek bun with a long side bang keeps Marsai’s look for the 2018 SAG Awards young and fresh without being stuffy.
19. A Star is Born
Marsai is undeniable in a custom floor-length Miri Couture ballgown and Andrea Groussman jewels.
20. A Sleek And Chic LookSource:Getty
Marsai Martin attends Premiere Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ wearing Cinc a Sept.