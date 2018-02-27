2018 NAACP Image Awards , best hairstyles , black celebrity style

We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red Carpet Glow Up

Posted February 27, 2018

Everyone’s favorite little sister is growing up and we can’t take it! We’ve fallen in love with Marsai Martin as the scene-stealing Diane on ABC’s Black-ish, but now she is blossoming into a fashion and industry force we can’t deny. It was just announced that this 13-year-old phenom will be starring in AND executive producing a new film “Little” along with Hollywood heavyweight Will Packer.

Marsai’s red carpet evolution is being guided by stylist Apuje Kalu (Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe), Alexander Armand (En Vogue, Letoya Luckett, Niecey Nash) on hair, and Tasha Brown (Jill Scott, Jessica Williams,Logan Laurice) on makeup. This trio has made her a style star, especially this award season. From textured updos to playful hemlines, Marsai’s look is changing but always age appropriate. Clad in designer’s like Coach, Red Valentino, Pantora Bridal and Miri Couture, we get to see a taste of the woman she will become. From the very beginning, Marsai’s natural hair has been her crowning glory. Every carpet appearance gives us something different: a sleek ponytail, long braids, or luscious curls. Hairstylist Armand has recently started utilizing more dramatic protective styles on Marsai as well. Our fave is the curly half-up-half-down look he created for her for a recent SAG Awards pre-party. Tasha Brown keeps her makeup youthful and clean, letting her natural beauty shine through (those dimples!).

We can’t wait to see how Marsai continues to grow in her style and her career. Let’s take a look back at her first red carpet moments to now.

1. Saying Hello

Kids In The Spotlight Film Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

One of Marsai’s first red carpet moments at the Kids Spotlight Film Awards alongside her co-star Marcus Scribner.

2. Cutie Pies

Premiere Of Disney Channel's 'The Lion Guard: Return Of The Roar' - Arrivals Source:Getty

Mars Martin and her TV twin Miles Brown strike a cute poseat the premiere of Disney Channel’s ‘The Lion Guard: Return Of The Roar’

3. Polka Dot Perfection

GBK & Pilot Pen Golden Globes 2016 Luxury Lounge - Day 1 Source:Getty

A sweet ponytail and sleeveless polka dot dress were the perfect combo for the Pilot Pen Golden Globes 2016 Luxury Lounge.

4. Princess Style

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Bangs and a large silver bow topped off Marsai’s pink brocade dress and silver flats at the 2016 NAACP Awards.

5. Pretty In Pink

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Arrivals Source:Getty

We loved this head to toe pink look for Black Girls Rock 2016! Long braids add a fun touch. To recreate this look for your little girl try Latched + Hooked Zoe Collection ($10.99-12.99)

6. Curl Love

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win' - Arrivals Source:Getty

Marsai’s lovely curls were front and center at the premiere of Amazon Studios’ ‘An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win’ alongside her TV sister Yara Shahidi.

7. A Star in De La Renta

A fun bob with a side part paired with a beautiful green Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2016 Emmys.

8. A Sign of What’s To Come

A colorful braided updo paired with a lace high-low dress was a fun look for the 2017 SAG Awards. The tiny block Steve Madden heels were a first step away from ballet flats on the carpet for Martin.

9. Growing Up

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Marsai rocked this Missoni dress and Stuart Weitzman heels on the red carpet of the 2017 BET Awards. The statement earrings and long braids by Araxi Lindsey were our first taste of what’s to come.

10. Coming In To Her Own

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

This is the moment when everyone started to take notice. The Rubin Singer gown and Vine Camuto heels were perfection! The beautiful textured updo by Araxi Lindsey was elegant and still fun.

11. The 2018 Dream Team

Amazon Studios Golden Globes Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

The glam squad of wardrobe stylist Apuje, hair artist Alexander Armand, and Tasha Brown on makeup are a match made in heaven for Marsai. The soft bob with a center part, fun yet edgy Red Valentino dress, and a touch of red in the corner of her eyes to tie in the red shoes is a SLAY!

12. A Closer Look

Amazon Studios Golden Globes Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

Another sign our little sister is growing up: no more glasses on the red carpet!

13. What A Winner Looks Like

49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony Source:Getty

Marsai shined in a fun striped and ruffled dress for the 2018 NAACP Awards Dinner where she won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Seried

14. Top Notch

49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony Source:Getty

Close up look at Marsai’s textured top knot and makeup. Full brows, soft lashes and a hint of red on the lips complete the look.

15. Emerald Evolution

Perfect from head to toe! Marsai slayed with a sleek center long low ponytail paired with a beautiful emerald dress by Black female designer Pantora Bridal. Strappy (high!) heels by Loriblu official complete the look.

16. Emerald Evolution

Perfect from head to toe! Marsai slayed with a sleek center long low ponytail paired with a beautiful emerald dress by Black female designer Pantora Bridal. Strappy (high!) heels by Loriblu official complete the look.

17. A Little Drama

Full ensemble by Coach, shoes by Loriblu Official, and hair drama by Alexander Armand. The curly half-up half-down style was perfect for a 2018 SAG Awards Pre-Party

18. Slay Season

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

A sleek bun with a long side bang keeps Marsai’s look for the 2018 SAG Awards young and fresh without being stuffy.

19. A Star is Born

Marsai is undeniable in a custom floor-length Miri Couture ballgown and Andrea Groussman jewels.

20. A Sleek And Chic Look

Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals Source:Getty

Marsai Martin attends Premiere Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ wearing Cinc a Sept.

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton
18 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 SAG Awards
23 itemsMarlo Hampton & Eva Marcille
#BlackTwitter Takes Turns Dragging Marlo After Eva Read Her For Filth On ‘RHOA’
5 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther’s Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs
US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE
Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally
25 items Trending DL Hughley & Terry Crews
#SlapHimTerry: Terry Crews Drags DL Hughley For Questioning His Manhood And Victim-Blaming
R Kelly
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl
6 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Blackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 itemsJ. Cole Performs at Le Zenith
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close