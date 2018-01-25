Home > SoBeautiful

Get All The Details On En Vogue’s Lewks For Their New “Rocket” Music Video

Legendary divas En Vogue serve futuristic fashion and hair in their beautiful new music video "Rocket."

The legendary divas are back and in a big way! From the classic black dresses in their debut video “Hold On” to the ahead of it’s time “Free Your Mind,” the ladies of En Vogue have always been trendsetters. The video for their new single “Rocket” has just dropped and it is classic En Vogue: glamorous, edgy, and fashion forward. The futuristic visual, directed by Damien Sandoval, was shot in the El Mirage dry lake bed in California. The glam squad featured hair by Alexander Armand, makeup by Mila Thomas and costume design by Michael Mann.

 

Let’s start with the hair. FLAWLESS from start to finish! Armand created beautiful looks with Osmond Imported Human Hair ranging from Terri Ellis’s gorgeous waves in the opening shot to Cindy Herron’s dramatic sleek look with a center part and 30 flowing inches. Rhona Bennett shined throughout in a wavy textured bob.

The Mirage desert was the perfect backdrop for Michael Mann’s (also the creative force behind Lil Mama‘s style reinvention) dynamic costume design. The trio’s looks were a delicate balance of futuristic edginess with a touch of glamour. Beautiful headdresses, textured bodices and dramatic trains transport the viewer to a special place, ready to take off “in this rocket of love.”

From the very beginning, En Vogue has given iconic visuals and Rocket is a reminder that these ladies have always been ahead of the curve. Electric Cafe, their first album in 14 years, will be released March 30th and they kick off an international tour April 18th. Beauties are you excited as we are to have them back?!

It's Paris Couture Fashion Week and Christian Dior debuted their highly anticipated Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection. If you thought the show itself with the surrealist designs by Maria Grazia Chiuri was awe-inspiring, these Black celebrities put on one hell of a pre-show with their show-stopping looks as they arrived to the show at Musée Rodin in Paris. Get into models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow's runway-ready looks as well as Willow Smith in a beautiful polka dot tulle skirt. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean slayed as a couple in the high fashion clothing. Want to get these Dior looks without paying Dior prices? We found a statement piece in each look for less. Click through our gallery to acquire these fashionable celebs couture style!

 

