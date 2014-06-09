1. Mariah Carey
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
2. Mariah Carey
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
3. Mariah Carey & Kevin Liles
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
4. Mariah Carey & Kevin Liles
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
5. Mariah Carey
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
6. Mariah Carey & Kevin Liles
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
7. Mariah Carey
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
8. Mariah Carey
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
9. Mariah Carey & Kevin Liles
The Elusive Chanteuse and Kevin Liles at the St Regis in NYC.
10. Mariah Carey “Butterfly” Press Conference
“Butterfly” bottles.
More From HelloBeautiful