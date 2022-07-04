5 Times Malia Obama Gave Us Black Girl Magic

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Malia Obama is the epitome of style and grace. As the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and our favorite First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia has always excused Black Girl Magic and it’s been such an honor watching her grow into a beautiful young woman!

From the first time we met the beauty in 2008 until now, Malia has always been a delight, giving us fashion, hair and overall style goals. And today as she celebrates her birthday, we can’t help but to look back on all of the times the former First Daughter gave us Black Girl Magic. Check it out below!