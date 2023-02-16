Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Are All Smiles On ‘Snowfall’ Red Carpet

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are still going strong despite Internet trolls who question their relationship’s validty. The beautiful celebrity couple was all smiles on the red carpet at the premiere of the final season of Snowfall where they made a stylish appearance in black. Lori stunned in a black off-the-shoulder gown with a touch of old Hollywood glam on the hair.

In a sweet tweet on Valentine’s Day, Idris may have hinted at just how long the couple were dating before making it public.

“I realized it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress. Thank God for that dance,” Damson wrote on the Cartier branded card. “Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait til we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentines day baby. I love you. LUURVE,” he shared.

Lori and Damson went Instagram official one month ago and they’ve been spotted together on several occasions including Lori’s 26th birthday party where they held hands upon walking into the venue holding her lavish party.

Lori has been tight-lipped about her breakup from Creed III star Michael B. Jordan despite the sexy actor addressing their split on Saturday Night live, saying, he was “lucky enough to have a lot of work” to keep him busy.

