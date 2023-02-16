Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Are All Smiles On ‘Snowfall’ Red Carpet

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are still going strong despite Internet trolls who question their relationship’s validty. The beautiful celebrity couple was all smiles on the red carpet at the premiere of the final season of Snowfall where they made a stylish appearance in black. Lori stunned in a black off-the-shoulder gown with a touch of old Hollywood glam on the hair.
In a sweet tweet on Valentine’s Day, Idris may have hinted at just how long the couple were dating before making it public.
“I realized it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress. Thank God for that dance,” Damson wrote on the Cartier branded card. “Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait til we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentines day baby. I love you. LUURVE,” he shared.
Lori and Damson went Instagram official one month ago and they’ve been spotted together on several occasions including Lori’s 26th birthday party where they held hands upon walking into the venue holding her lavish party.
Lori has been tight-lipped about her breakup from Creed III star Michael B. Jordan despite the sexy actor addressing their split on Saturday Night live, saying, he was “lucky enough to have a lot of work” to keep him busy.
Keep scrolling for more photos from the LA premiere:
1. Lori Harvey and Damson IdrisSource:Getty
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the after party for the sixth and final season of FX’s “Snowfall” on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
2. Lori Harvey and Damson IdrisSource:Getty
US model Lori Harvey (R) and British actor Damson Idris attend the premiere for the final season of “Snowfall” at The Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles, California, on February 15, 2023.
3. Lori Harvey and Damson IdrisSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Damson Idris and Lori Harvey attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX’s “Snowfall” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
4. Lori Harvey and Damson IdrisSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX’s “Snowfall” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5. Lori Harvey and Damson IdrisSource:Getty
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at “Snowfall” final season premiere party held at The Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.