The Fashion Credits: Law Roach Covers Our ‘Success’ Issue

CLOSE
Law Roach is our “Success” issue cover star! In a shoot exclusive to HelloBeautiful, Hollywood’s image architect styled himself on two separate digital covers wearing looks by Gucci and Richard Quinn. Photographer Mark. C captured the powerful stylist in this vintage-inspired shoot at the glamorous Normandie Manor in Hollywood.
Roach opened up in our cover story about his rise to fashion prominence, his definition of success, and how he remains humble throughout it all.
“When I took a deep dive into what it is that I was doing really early in my career, I just felt like it was so similar to what an architect does, even down to building out a blueprint of what I thought whoever the client was should and can be,” he said. “Architects do that all the time, but they do it for a structure or a building or whatever. And I’m just doing it for people and their image.”
Read the full cover story, here.
1. Law Roach – “Success” Issue Cover StarSource:for HelloBeautiful.com
SUIT, SHIRT & TIE: GUCCI
SANDALS: GUCCI RING: BULGARI
GLASSES: STYLIST’S OWN
2. Law Roach – “Success” Issue Cover StarSource:for HelloBeautiful.com
DRESS & OVERCOAT: RICHARD QUINN
BOOTS: BALENCIAGA NECKLACE AND RING: BULGARI
3. Law Roach – “Success” Issue Cover StarSource:for HelloBeautiful.com
DRESS & OVERCOAT: RICHARD QUINN
BOOTS: BALENCIAGA NECKLACE AND RING: BULGARI
4. Law Roach – “Success” Issue Cover StarSource:for HelloBeautiful.com
CHANEL
SHOES: LOUBOUTIN NECKLACE & RING: BULGARI
5. Law Roach – “Success” Issue Cover StarSource:for HelloBeautiful.com
CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
NECKLACE & RING: BULGARI
BAG: HERMES BIRKIN
6. Law Roach – “Success” Issue Cover StarSource:for HelloBeautiful.com
POLO: LOUIS VUITTON
SHORTS: REEBOK
SHOES: REEBOK
SUNGLASSES: PERSOL
WATCH: PIAGET
CASES & BLANKET: LOUIS VUITTON
More From HelloBeautiful