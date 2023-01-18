Newsletter
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lauren London doesn’t make appearances often, but when she does, sis steps out! The beloved actress hit the black carpet of Netflix’s You People premiere looking pretty in pink. London, who stars in the comedy alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill, served in a pink velvet mini dress by Alex Perry and Femme La strappy sandals.

London’s co-star Nia Long also looked stunning and radiant serving fresh face in a white strapless gown. In a viral video, Long can be seen sharing a carpet moment with Yung Miami who looked fab in a black off-the-shoulder look.

The melanin overfloweth and the ladies were glowing, keep scrolling to see all the looks from the star-studded party. Catch You People on Netflix on January 27.

 

1. Lauren London

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lauren London looked flawless in think pink velvet mini-dress by Alex Perry.

2. Lauren London

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lauren London’s face card never declines. 

3. Nia Long

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Nia Long was glowing at the premiere of ‘You People.’ 

4. Nia Long

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Nia hit the carpet in this classic white gown that made her feel as beautiful as she looked. She posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “A perfect night…You People @netflix January 27th 😘.”

5. Nia Long, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals Source:Getty

The cast of ‘You People’ posed for a group photo on the carpet.

Close