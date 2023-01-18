Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Lauren London doesn’t make appearances often, but when she does, sis steps out! The beloved actress hit the black carpet of Netflix’s You People premiere looking pretty in pink. London, who stars in the comedy alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill, served in a pink velvet mini dress by Alex Perry and Femme La strappy sandals.

London’s co-star Nia Long also looked stunning and radiant serving fresh face in a white strapless gown. In a viral video, Long can be seen sharing a carpet moment with Yung Miami who looked fab in a black off-the-shoulder look.

The melanin overfloweth and the ladies were glowing, keep scrolling to see all the looks from the star-studded party. Catch You People on Netflix on January 27.