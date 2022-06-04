5 Times Lala Was A Hair Chameleon

Lala Anthony is the queen of the hair switch up and we absolutely love her for it! From her short blunt bob to her long curly locs and everything in between, our good sis is known for giving us top tier hair moments that make us have hair envy in the process.
Whether she’s rocking it platinum blond, bright red or auburn brown, Lala is always our hair goals and her versatility is quite admirable as she always has us on the edges of our seats wondering what style moment she’s going to give us next! While we’re patiently waiting her next mind blowing look, let’s take a look back at five times Lala was our favorite hair chameleon.
1. Platinum Blonde Up ‘Do
Lala recently gave us hair goals when she shared this video of herself rocking a platinum blond up ‘do and bangs that was everything!
2. Copper Locs
Earlier this week the beauty stunned when she debuted these copper brown locs that certainly gave us hair envy.
3. Wet ‘n Wavy
Here, Lala gave us our next vacation hair inspo when she debuted her wet ‘n wavy hair on Instagram.
4. Sleek Ponytail
You can never go wrong with a sleek ponytail and Lala gave us glam in the process!
5. Flipped Bob
We’re obsessed with this flipped bob on the actress and she certainly wore it to perfection for this classic look.