Kierra Sheard Kelly Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With A Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kierra Sheard Kelly celebrated her one-year anniversary with a lavish ceremony over the weekend and the pictures are everything!

Although the gospel singer married Jordan Kelly in a quiet wedding last year, the couple couldn’t have a full ceremony in the way they wanted to due to the pandemic. That all changed this weekend, however, when the couple had a full, lavish wedding ceremony to celebrate their one year of wedded bliss in Kierra’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The lavish ceremony was held at the Westin Cadillac in Detroit, Michigan, and was planned by wedding planners, Elle Audrey, and Lauren Dickens. The stunning white dress that The Clark Sisters actress wore during the ceremony was designed by Ese Azenabor while Kierra’s husband’s tux was designed by Times Square Custom Clothing.

The newlyweds were all smiles and let their love shine through as they posed for their beautiful wedding pictures in front of all of their closest family and friends. Check out some of our favorite photos from the lavish ceremony inside.