Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

When Gucci Mane and wifey Keyshia Ka’oir Davis announced they’re expecting a little bundle of joy, we knew we were in store for some fabulous maternity fashion. And Keyshia hasn’t disappointed us yet, giving us looks with her perfect little baby bump.
Since revealing the news with a sonogram, Mrs. Davis has taken to social media on several occasions to update us on her pregnancy journey in pictures. And sis looks goodt! As always, her face is beat, her skin is flawless, her hair is laid and skin blemish-free.
We’re obsessing over her latest look, a rainbow colored two-piece that is in true Keyshia fashion. Keep scrolling for Keyshia’s sexy and stylish maternity photos.
1. Vacation Ready
We don’t know if Keyshia and Gucci Mane’s home is this tropical oasis or if sis hopped a flight for a quick trip, either way, she is slaying!
2. Sexy And Pregnant
Who said pregnant women can’t be sexy? Keyshia’s is turning up the heat in this sultry set.
3. Cool Mom
Keyshia isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom in this luxurious Gucci set.
4. Maternity Lace
Not only is the caption spicy, Keyshia is serving the sexy in this photo.