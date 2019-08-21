celebrity birthdays , Kelis
Forty And Fab! Kelis Is Living Her Best And Most Carefree Life On The ‘Gram

Posted 18 hours ago

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - September 28, 2015

Another famous Leo is embarking on a major milestone!

Kelis, queen of the milkshake, turned 40 on August 21 and she is doing it up in style and being stylish about it. Just peep her gold bootie:

Birthday suited n’ booted!

The Harlem-born mother of two has had one heck of a summer, vacationing to places such as Kenya to laying poolside with her squad to performing, most recently at the Love Sensation Festival in Ireland:

 

Don't we look like lifesavers ?!

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

 

Even better? Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef even hinted to her fans that she may be back in the studio making new music:

 

Guess where I been fam ? ;)

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

 

She is definitely living her life on her own terms…and she deserves it. So to celebrate this queen being forty, fab and carefree, here are 15 pics of Kelis enjoying her summer on the ‘Gram:

 

1.

Scrubba dub dub

2.

TGIF !!!! Wepa lol ;)

3.

Movin' right through Monday like .

4.

No service..

5.

6.

We all had to pack super light for this trip. We had a bunch of places to hit so one of the best tips is to always bring a couple of your squishable staple accessories so no matter what your trip turns out to be weather glamorous or far less then , you will always feel like your self in every situation . For me it's usually a beautiful scarf because you never know if planes will be cold , you may need to cover shoulders or head depending on the country and it can always make a T-shirt and jeans still look pulled together . A great hat is always a good travel staple too . What are some of your favorite travel accessories? #hats #bags #boots #fannypack #comfort #lifestyle go to @bountyandfull because I will be posting more pictures from my trip and Zanzibar is up next !

7.

8.

SAFARI 2019 #versace #itsalifestyle

9.

10.

11.

#pantone

12.

Bounce 💋

13.

All mine, good morning Wednesday

14.

What's your flavor?

15.

