Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets

Posted September 11, 2019

Kehlani is having one hell of a fashion week. The Ring songstress not only announced her relationship with Compton rapper YG, but she has also been slaying these #NYFW streets with lewks.

The tatted entertainer has been rocking designer fashions to all the exclusive events and stealing the show with every sashay on her personal runway.

From finger waves, to finger jewelry, Kehlani is putting her best fashion foot forward.

1. Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video – Arrivals

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Savage x Fenty – Arrivals – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

3. Kim Shui – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Kim Shui - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

4. Kim Shui – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Kim Shui - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

5. Christian Cowan – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Christian Cowan - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

6. Street Style – New York Fashion Week September 2019 – Day 5

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5 Source:Getty

7. DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary

DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary Source:Getty

8. DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary

DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary Source:Getty

9. DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary

DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary Source:Getty

10. Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Capsule Collection Launch

Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Capsule Collection Launch Source:Getty

11. Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Capsule Collection Launch

Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Capsule Collection Launch Source:Getty

12. Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Dinner

Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Dinner Source:Getty

13. 3.1 Phillip Lim – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

3.1 Phillip Lim - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

14. TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 – Front Row & Atmosphere

TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 - Front Row & Atmosphere Source:Getty

15. TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 – Front Row & Atmosphere

TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 - Front Row & Atmosphere Source:Getty

16. BrightFox At The LaQuan Smith SS20 NYFW Runway Show

BrightFox At The LaQuan Smith SS20 NYFW Runway Show Source:Getty

17. Laquan Smith – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

18. Laquan Smith – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

19. Area – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Area - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

20. IMG NYFW: The Shows 2019 PARTNERS – September 7

IMG NYFW: The Shows 2019 PARTNERS - September 7 Source:Getty

21. Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” Presented By Cartier

Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" Presented By Cartier Source:Getty

22. 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS

2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Source:Getty

23. 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS

2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Source:Getty

24. 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS

2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Source:Getty

25. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 05, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 05, 2019 Source:Getty

26. Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best Dressed List

Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List Source:Getty
