Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game

I know our first ever African American, Asian American Vice President has a lot to do now that she is in office. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have 4 years of destruction to clean up. While she is obviously more invested in shifting the political climate, she’s also made a firm decision to do it in a classic, fashionable way. Presentation is everything, especially when you’re in the public eye. VP Kamala Harris was never the fashionista that Michelle Obama is, but her love for well-tailored suits, Converse sneakers, and pearl necklaces showed just how multifaceted she is.
Over the last couple of days, Kamala Harris has shown off a coat game that is to die for. She is using her platform to promote Black designers, and in return, they’re committed to dressing her in nothing but the best. From what we’ve seen so far, our VP is more on the classic side of fashion. She prefers her wardrobe to be simple, timeless, and effective. Her outerwear has been a huge reflection of that.
Kamala’s monochromatic looks have been the talk of the town lately, specifically those luxurious overcoats. Take a look at 3 looks that prove our VP has a superior coat game.
1. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AND HUSBAND DOUGLASS EMHOFF AT THE COVID-19 MEMORIAL SERVICE, 2021Source:Getty
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff arrived for a ceremony to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kamala Harris wore a tan colored coat designed by American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. She partnered the coat with a black turtleneck and a pair of slacks underneath.
2. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration CeremonySource:Getty
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrived to the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Our madame wore a radiant purple ensemble with a matching overcoat designed by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. What an honor it is to design and dress the first Black Vice President!
3. US-POLITICS-INAUGURATIONSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attended the “Celebrating America” event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021.
In a look that differed from her inauguration attire, Kamala Harris went for a classic black sequin dress, partnered with a black floor-length overcoat.