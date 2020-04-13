Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion

While Agent Orange thought the country would reopen by Easter, we all knew that wasn’t going to happen. Instead, we prepared ourselves to get fly and worship the Lord from our living rooms. Some people celebrated birthdays with creative quarantine parties and others went all out and had the Easter bunny stop by! Among the celebs who went all out to make Easter seem as normal as possible was Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James who went live with Diddy during his dance-a-thon in epic fashion.
Kaavia and Dwyane wore pink or should we say mauve for this daddy/daughter slay! They weren’t the only celebs who turned up in the confines of their homes. See who else kept it cute this Easter.
1. Kaavia James & Daddy
Kaavia James and Dwyane Wade took a trip their backyard to dial in to Diddy’s dance-a-thon wearing matching mauve ensembles. Kaavia looked adorable in her dress and her natural curls flourishing while her mom kept it cute in this patterned jumpsuit.
2. Ciara’s Cuties
Easter is all about the children and Ciara’s cuties made us smile with this loving sibling photo. Future Jr. is growing up before our eyes and looked handsome in his effortless jeans fit while his sister kept it cute in spring florals.
3. Toya Johnson
Like many other parents, Toya brought the Easter bunny to her home for an isolated celebration and it made for the perfect pictures! Reign looked too cute in her big pink bow and flowery dress.
4. Lira Galore’s Little Girl Khaleesi
Lira Galore’s little fashionista Khaleesi celebrated Easter in this fabulous Burberry dress while enjoying her robust Easter basket.
5. Baby True
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s bundle of sunshine celebrated her birthday and Easter in one day! The controversial ex-couple decorated their home with balloons and toys for True’s big day.
6. Kenya Moore & Brooklyn
Kenya Moore and baby Brooklyn Daly may have been in the house, but they were dressed and ready to slay!
7. Vanessa Bryant’s Girls
Vanessa Bryant and her girls Natalia, Bianka and Capri caught up on some sun while celebrating their first Easter with their father and beloved darling Gianna.
8. Yandy Smith & Family
Yandy Smith didn’t splurge on her kid’s fashion this year, and instead pulled something fab out the closet. The Smith-Harris family donned these fly fits while just being grateful to celebrate all together!