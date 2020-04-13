Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion

While Agent Orange thought the country would reopen by Easter, we all knew that wasn’t going to happen. Instead, we prepared ourselves to get fly and worship the Lord from our living rooms. Some people celebrated birthdays with creative quarantine parties and others went all out and had the Easter bunny stop by! Among the celebs who went all out to make Easter seem as normal as possible was Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James who went live with Diddy during his dance-a-thon in epic fashion.

Kaavia and Dwyane wore pink or should we say mauve for this daddy/daughter slay! They weren’t the only celebs who turned up in the confines of their homes. See who else kept it cute this Easter.