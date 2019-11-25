CLOSE
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop

Posted 22 hours ago

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan debuted a bold new do on social media this weekend and the Lions, Tigers & Bears singer is inspiring fans to do the big chop! Jazmine is following in the footsteps of other celebrity women who traded in their wigs for a more natural look.

Tamar Braxton recently shaved her hair off her tresses, crediting her desire to be free from wigs and weaves as the determining factor. Jazmine has yet to comment on her new look, but we love it!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Fake smile fake smile😬

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Bts. LA.

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

2017 be good to me!!!

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

