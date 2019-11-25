Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Jazmine Sullivan debuted a bold new do on social media this weekend and the Lions, Tigers & Bears singer is inspiring fans to do the big chop! Jazmine is following in the footsteps of other celebrity women who traded in their wigs for a more natural look.

Tamar Braxton recently shaved her hair off her tresses, crediting her desire to be free from wigs and weaves as the determining factor. Jazmine has yet to comment on her new look, but we love it!