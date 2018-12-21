Jacquees’ Remake Of ‘Candy Rain’ Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D’s Ghost

Jacquees is having a really bad week.

After being dragged to hell and back on social media for delusionally declaring himself the King of R&B and almost getting body checked for trying to roll up on Keith Sweat, now a six-year-old video of the singer remixing Soul For Real’s “Candy Rain” has resurfaced online, thanks to @GeorgeFoster72 tweeting it out on Thursday.

This y’all fault and I’m livid pic.twitter.com/LkVJgqY4cv — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) December 20, 2018

Not surprisingly, the public reaction to this tomfoolery has been less than welcoming.

From folks threatening to conjure Heavy D’s ghost to calling the 24-year-old “disrespectful” to clowning the New Edition choreography, here are some of the best tweets about this remake we’ve seen so far.