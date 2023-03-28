Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The iHeartRadio Awards

The iHeartRadio Awards took place on March 27, causing the best of the best in music to step out and celebrate their accolades. The awards show, now in its 10th year, honors the most streamed artists and songs of 2022, with a sneak preview of music soon to come in 2023.
We saw lots of great music in 2022, and most of it was made popular because of TikTok. Artists like Ice Spice and Latto saw a boost in sales thanks to their music that went viral on the popular social media platform.
And while we love to talk music, the red carpet fashion is what caught our attention. The iHeartRadio Awards garners a more relaxed crowd, so stars like Doja Cat traded in her typical high fashion threads for something more casual and chic. If you missed the best looks from the night in music, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best looks to hit the carpet at the iHeartMusic Awards.
RELATED NEWS: Beyonce Teams Up With Balmain’s Oliver Rousteing For ‘Renaissance Couture’ Wearable Album Collection
1. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat is a fashion queen with lots of range. The artist strayed from her typical glamorous, avant-garde look to give us something casual and chic. She hit the red carpet in a full Vetements ensemble that consisted of a white shirt, leather pants, platform boots, and a fur coat.
2. LattoSource:Getty
It’s giving…vixen! Latto opted for a sleek, strapless Rick Owens dress. She styled her hair in classic curls and went for a soft-glam beauty beat.
3. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones stepped out in a sultry PatBO number that displayed her toned, fit physique.
4. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. stuck to her style motif in an electric blue David Koma set. She rocked her loose curls over her shoulders and accessorized with blue shades that matched her ‘fit perfectly.
5. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice and her signature auburn curls hit the carpet in a black and white Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress.
6. Chilli and T-BozSource:Getty
Chilli and T-Boz hit the carpet clad in all-black ensembles.
7. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long wore an elaborate black frock on the red carpet, and it was definitely a show-stopper.
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Beyonce Sets The Internet Ablaze With Sexy See-Through Dress At The The 2023 Gold Party
-
Angela Bassett Reveals The Movie Offers Stopped Rolling In For 18 Months After Her First Oscar Nomination
-
7 White Male Performers We Thought Were Black Because Of Their Voices
-
The Internet Reacts To Chloe Bailey And Damson Idris' Steamy' Swarm' Sex Scene
-
Naomi Osaka Displays Her Perfect Baby Bump In Japan
-
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts
-
Angela Simmons Poses With Her Boo Yo Gotti In Stylish Givenchy Boots