FLASHBACK: The Boldest & Baaaadest Grammy Fashion Over The Years

With the 63rd annual Grammys right around the corner airing on Sunday, Jan. 26, we are definitely looking forward to seeing our faves perform! But we also cannot wait to see what the stars will be wearing on the red carpet.
So to anticipate all the lewks, here’s a look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from Aretha Franklin’s bold and bright gowns to Nicki Minaj’s out of this world garb to Toni Braxton’s cut out dresses.
Take a look:
1. Cardi B, 2019 GrammysSource:Getty
2. Diana Ross, 2019 GrammysSource:Getty
3. Rihanna, 2015 GrammysSource:Getty
4. Solange Knowles, 2017 GrammysSource:Getty
5. Beyonce, 2017 GrammysSource:Getty
6. Zendaya, 2016 GrammysSource:Getty
7. Ciara & Russell Wilson, 2016 GrammysSource:Getty
8. Nicki Minaj, Grammys 2011Source:Getty
9. Lauryn Hill,Source:Getty
10. TLC, 1996 GrammysSource:Getty
11. Mary J. Blige, 1996 GrammysSource:Getty
12. En Vogue, 1991 GrammysSource:Getty
13. Mariah Carey, 1991 GrammysSource:Getty
14. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson, 1993 GrammysSource:Getty
15. Paula Abdul & Patrick Swayze, 1990 GrammysSource:Getty
16. Prince, 2008 GrammysSource:Getty
17. Chaka Kahn, 2008 GrammysSource:Getty
18. Grace Jones, 1980 GrammysSource:Getty
19. Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 GrammysSource:Getty
20. Erykah Badu, 1999 GrammysSource:Getty
21. Destiny’s Child, 2002 GrammysSource:Getty
22. Lil Kim, 2002 GrammysSource:Getty
23. Toni Braxton, 2001 GrammysSource:Getty
24. Tina Turner & Lionel Ritchie, 1985 GrammysSource:Getty
25. Jennifer Hudson, 2015 GrammysSource:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful