CLOSE
2020 Grammy Awards , Beyonce , cardi b
HomeHelloBuzz

FLASHBACK: The Boldest & Baaaadest Grammy Fashion Over The Years

Posted 12 hours ago

With the 63rd annual Grammys right around the corner airing on Sunday, Jan. 26, we are definitely looking forward to seeing our faves perform! But we also cannot wait to see what the stars will be wearing on the red carpet.

So to anticipate all the lewks, here’s a look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from Aretha Franklin’s bold and bright gowns to Nicki Minaj’s out of this world garb to Toni Braxton’s cut out dresses.

Take a look:

1. Cardi B, 2019 Grammys

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

3. Rihanna, 2015 Grammys

57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Solange Knowles, 2017 Grammys

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Beyonce, 2017 Grammys

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

6. Zendaya, 2016 Grammys

grammys Source:Getty

7. Ciara & Russell Wilson, 2016 Grammys

grammys Source:Getty

8. Nicki Minaj, Grammys 2011

USA - 53rd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Lauryn Hill,

41ST GRAMMY AWARDS EVENING IN LOS ANGELES Source:Getty

10. TLC, 1996 Grammys

38th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

11. Mary J. Blige, 1996 Grammys

38th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

12. En Vogue, 1991 Grammys

33rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

13. Mariah Carey, 1991 Grammys

33rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

14. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson, 1993 Grammys

35th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

15. Paula Abdul & Patrick Swayze, 1990 Grammys

The 32nd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

16. Prince, 2008 Grammys

2008 Grammys Source:Getty

17. Chaka Kahn, 2008 Grammys

2008 Grammys Source:Getty

18. Grace Jones, 1980 Grammys

The 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards - After Party at the Biltmore Hotel Source:Getty

19. Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 Grammys

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Erykah Badu, 1999 Grammys

The 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

21. Destiny’s Child, 2002 Grammys

Destiny's Child Grammys Source:Getty

22. Lil Kim, 2002 Grammys

44th Annual Grammy Awards in LA Source:Getty

23. Toni Braxton, 2001 Grammys

43rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

24. Tina Turner & Lionel Ritchie, 1985 Grammys

Tina & Lionel Win Grammys Source:Getty

25. Jennifer Hudson, 2015 Grammys

USA - 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close