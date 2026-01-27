Exfoliate And Hydrate: 7 Body Scrubs For Silky Smooth Skin

The age-old debate between bar soaps and body washes may never end, but adding body scrubs to your bath and shower routine is a non-negotiable. While it’s true body scrubs are an extra step that most folks may not have time for, the benefits are too good to pass up. And with the winter season in full swing, paying extra attention to the body care department is ideal for maintaining healthy skin.

Body scrubs are formulated with physical exfoliants — think sugar, salt, or coffee — to buff away dead skin cells. Although traditional formulas were far too abrasive, modern alternatives provide a gritty, refreshing sensation, leaving your skin feeling smooth as silk. Aside from gently removing impurities from the skin, these body care staples are often formulated with blends of skin-soothing botanicals and plant oils that deliver lasting radiance and strong sillage.

Not to mention, one of the best benefits of using body scrubs is how they prep your skin. Since body scrubs remove dead skin and impurities, they enhance the effectiveness of your lotions, serums, and oils. As a result, your skin will retain moisture longer, which is essential during the chilly season and beyond.

If you’re ready to expand your body scrubs collection or looking for a new find, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled seven body scrubs, from AHA-powered offerings to sulfate-free finds, that work beautifully to slough away impurities and envelop your skin in lasting moisture. Plus, with only a little needed for use once or twice a week, these essentials can go the distance. Trust us, you can thank us in advance. Happy Shopping, Beauties!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Santu Beauty Lima Mexicana Salt Scrub Source:Santu Beauty Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, it’s easy to see why Santu Beauty’s Lima Mexicana Salt Scrub is growing a cult-following. This concentrated scrub is formulated with Guerrero salt, locally harvested Mexican lime, native copal, and rosemary, which work together to provide gentle exfoliation, deep hydration, and a radiant glow. Shop Now 2. Dove Body Scrub Velvet Acai & Rice Milk Source:Amazon The Dove Body Scrub Velvet Acai & Rice Milk looks scrumptious enough to eat, but it’s a delectable treat for your skin. Known as one of the newest members of the brand’s Plant Milk collection, this clean beauty find features a blend of plant milk, pure cane sugar, and plant-based moisturizers that hydrate, boost radiance, and soften skin. Plus, its sweet acai and almond scent adds a luxurious element to your shower that lingers well after you turn off the faucet.

Shop Now 3. Fenty Beauty Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub Source:Fenty Beauty Everything Badgalriri touches leaves an undeniable mark, and this scrub is no exception. The

Fenty Beauty Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub exfoliates skin not one, not two, but three ways at once, sans the harsh feel, courtesy of its AHAs, fruit enzymes, and sugar. Aside from removing dead skin cells, this number rinses clean, conditions skin, and is formulated for all skin types. Shop Now 4. Beekman 1802 Milk Scrub Exfoliating Body Scrub Source:Ulta If you’re on the hunt for a creamy, paraben-free, salt- and sugar-free scrub suitable for sensitive skin, it may be time to try the Beekman 1802 Milk Scrub Exfoliating Body Scrub. Formulated with jojoba beads, the brand stands by a “pressure-sensitive” approach, which provides a more gentle exfoliation. Goat milk, its other key ingredient, hydrates and nourishes skin. Shop Now 5. OSEA Salts of the Earth Body Scrub Source:Ulta Calling all lavender scent lovers! The OSEA Salts of the Earth Body Scrub may be the missing piece to your body care routine. This floral body exfoliator is formulated with mineral salts, shea butter, and gigartina seaweed, which gently exfoliate dead skin, moisturize, and even skin tone over time. Shop Now 6. Pattern Body Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub Source:Sephora Pattern Body’s Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub is a chef’s kiss for the skin. Far from abrasive, this sea salt and epsom salt-rich blend combines sea salt, vitamin E, plant oils, and butters to buff away dullness and buildup, infuse magnesium to boost relaxation, and soothe and moisturize skin. After one use, the skin is refined with a silky texture and luminous appearance. Shop Now 7. Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub Source:Ulta The Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub is not only gentle on our wallets, but it also boasts a delicious rose scent that can transform any shower. It features sugar, shea butter, and a six-oil blend that hydrates even the driest skin while removing impurities from the skin’s surface. Shop Now